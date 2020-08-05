Five easy asanaas to boost immunity

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The world around us has changed drastically today. People have to be more health conscious, not only physical, but also mentally. Along with various exercises, it is important to practice some yoga asanas which are specifically practised to built the immune system strong and increasing the vitality of the human body. A world filled with scare and uncertainty, the lockdown has made humanity face a harsh truth.

The fact that our body needs to be fitter, and mind has to be stronger to fight not only stress and depression, but also various other pandemics. So here is a list of five asanas to boost up the immunity level and must be practised every day by celebrity yoga instructor and meditation expert, Paloma Gangopadhyay.A successful lifestyle coach and a trainer for Mercedes, HDFC sales, she has also trained Anil Kapoor and top politicians. Here are her must-do suggestions for good immunity.

Anulom Vilom:

Anulom vilom or deep breathing is a breathing technique. It helps fight Coronavirus as it pumps in fresh oxygenated blood to the lungs which enriches the immunity level. The cardiac muscles functions rapidly. Even performing this for five minutes helps reduces stress calms mind.

Benefits of deep breathing exercises

It lowers your heart rate, blood pressure there by helping you to cope with Post Traumatic Stress disorder.

It resets the autonomic nervous system through stretch induced inhibitory signals and hyperpolarisation currents propagated through both neural and non neural tissue which synchronize action of heart, lungs, limbic system and cortex.

The vital capacity of the lungs is enhanced with increase ventilation efficiency. The deep breathing exercises interferes with sympathetic activity and there by helps in cellular metabolism which is regulated by oxygen provided during breathing.

Triangle posture, Trikonasana

This is one of the most important postures increases the strength, stamina and concentration level.

It opens up the major joints of the body and gives a perfect stretching providing beautiful body agility and increasing the blood supply to the lungs.

It relieves stress and improves digestion.

Cobra pose, Bhujangasana

Our spine is connected to the brain and so it is important to keep a healthy spine. Cobra pose is the key posture for a good spine which keeps our mind stress and anxiety free. It stretches the lungs, chest, shoulder and abdomen improving muscle relaxation.

It is instrumental in opening the heart and lungs, thus improving breathing. The cardio vascular System works better and much effectively. Relieves fatigue.

Camel posture, Ustrasana

It must be regularly practised to ensure that respiration is improved . It extends the chest and lungs , improving lung capacity. It enables more oxygen supply to the body. It is a very important posture increasing the immunity level of the body.

Garudasana - Eagle pose

This is a beautiful balancing asana which ensures fresh blood flow throughout the entire body by squeezing the pressure points. The points of pressure in the legs and arms boost circulation and release toxins.Focusing on the breathing is very important during the practise of this posture.