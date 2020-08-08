STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
250 per cent rise in Indians consulting online for gynaecological issues

While tackling Covid- 19 is the top priority of the healthcare system, community support, partner’s intervention and the right diet can help new mothers fight anxiety.

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE outbreak of Coronavirus has been particularly tough for expecting and new mothers. One of the major concerns for them has been breastfeeding their little ones in the current circumstances. The theme of the just concluded World Breastfeeding Week was to support breastfeeding for a healthier planet. Practo witnessed a 250 per cent rise in Indians consulting online for gynaecology since March, and one of the most discussed topics was breastfeeding.

A staggering 93 per cent of moms are very concerned about breastfeeding their babies during Covid- 19, revealed the ‘Concerns around breastfeeding during Covid-19’ survey conducted among 800 breastfeeding mothers across metro and non-metro cities by Momspresso.com. “There is huge anxiety in mothers about passing Covid- 19 onto their new born,” says Dr Hemal Vajani, psychotherapist and homeopathic consultant who has witnessed an increasing rise in concern from her urban clients on breast feeding issues.

“Women, especially, new mothers, as it is go through a lot emotionally and physiologically during and post-pregnancy, and this pandemic is not making it easy,” she said. Infertility specialist, gynaecologist, and obstetrician, Dr Arockia Virgin Fernando, says, “As soon as the child is delivered, it is essential that the baby gets a few drops of the milk. The child needs breast milk for the first three days as the first milk has colostrum in it. Therefore, it is recommended that mothers wear protective kits and feed the child for 10 minutes each feed. This can be avoided if the mother is in a critical condition.”

Debunking myths around breastfeeding and possible infection, she adds, “The Covid- 19 virus does not spread during the time of delivery; the only possibility is it might infect a child through air post-birth from the mother or the health care staff. Even if a mother is Covid-19 positive, she can feed the baby following certain precautions.”

Dr Hemal Vajani adds, “Newborns have good immunity, and are less at risk, even when infected. It is better to take precautions and breastfeed. Separating the mother from her baby causes stress to both.”

While tackling Covid- 19 is the top priority of the healthcare system, community support, partner’s intervention and the right diet can help new mothers fight anxiety.

COVID 19 Coronavirus Momspresso.com
