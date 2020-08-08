STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five effective ways to beat stress caused by uncertainty during COVID-19

Published: 08th August 2020 10:28 AM

By ANI

WASHINGTON: With the coronavirus pandemic flushing in more uncertainty than ever in people's lives, it has also added to the daily life stress and anxiety faced by an individual.

Be it the fear of losing a job or the fear of contracting the virus, the lives of most people are filled with anxiety which is fueled by uncertainty.

Here are five ways to deal with the stress and anxiety amid the pandemic, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

1. Humans can manage the stress by managing their thoughts and by reframing the fear factor. The essence of stress management is controlling how one perceives demands.

2. The worst thought that one feeds the mind is that of predicting that only worst can happen to the individual. The focus instead should be on solving problems and chalking out a step-wise plan to drive the uncertainty away

3. Manage your mind through different stress managing techniques like meditation and relaxation techniques of breathing in and out. Using online mindfulness techniques is yet another way of dealing with stress.

4. Changing the way one talks to self affects the mental well-being and one's perception of self. According to the Los Angeles Times, replacing negative self-talk with an optimistic approach and viewing the setbacks as temporary is an effective way to deal with stress.

5. Focusing on things that one has and being grateful is a great way of driving away negativity. According to the Los Angeles Times, psychology professor, Barbara Fredrickson from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill states that one needs three positive events for one negative event to be on the positive side.

Besides the abovementioned techniques, another effective way to deal with mental issues during the coronavirus pandemic is to seek professional help.

