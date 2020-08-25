STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

US researchers from Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis are trying out a Covid-19 vaccine that can be delivered through drops or spray through the nasal cavity.

Published: 25th August 2020 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (Photo | AP)

By Nirad Mudur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: US researchers from Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis are trying out a Covid-19 vaccine that can be delivered through drops or spray through the nasal cavity.

It has already been successfully tested on mice which were found to be protected against the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the dreaded disease.

Once successfully tested on humans and certified, the vaccine is likely to be delivered on the lines of the polio vaccine, but through nostrils. 

Researchers thought of the nasal route as the nose is the initial site of Covid-19 infection. It was found to create a strong immune response throughout the body and was also found to be the most effective in the nose and respiratory tract.

The team carried out the vaccine tests on mice via intramuscular injections, too, but discovered that those induced an immune response to prevent only pneumonia.

They found that the vaccine via injections only reduced the severity of the infection, but did not completely prevent it from spreading throughout the body.

However, the nasal delivery of vaccine via drops or spray was found to prevent infection in both the upper and lower respiratory tracts — the nose and lungs — suggesting that vaccinated individuals would not spread the virus or develop infections elsewhere in the body. The study has been posted online in the journal Cell.

While developing this new vaccine, researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis inserted the SARS-CoV-2’s spike protein in a tweaked virus, an adenovirus that causes common cold, according to the university’s website.

The spike protein is the weapon SARS-CoV-2 virus uses to attach to human host cells to destroy them. But in this case, when only the virus’ spike protein is inserted in the adenovirus that has been rendered harmless to ensure it does not cause sickness, the very presence of the spike protein triggers an immune response without causing any overt reactions.

The new vaccine also induces mutations in the spike protein to modify its shape that is most conducive to forming antibodies against it. Senior author of the study, Prof Michael S Diamond, the Herbert S Gasser Professor of Medicine and a professor of molecular microbiology, pathology and immunology, at the university, explained to The New Indian Express via e-mail that his team introduced two proline mutations to change the shape of the spike protein in a way to faster alert the neutralizing antibodies, which keep the SARS-CoV-2 virus at bay.

‘Proline mutations’ bend the viral protein structure to alert and mobilize the antibodies.

“We were happily surprised to see a strong immune response in the cells of the inner lining of the nose and upper airway — and a profound protection from infection with this virus,” Prof Diamond said in a release on the varsity’s website.

“These mice were well protected from the disease (Covid-19). And in some of the mice, we saw evidence of sterilising immunity, where there is no sign of infection whatsoever after the mouse is challenged with the virus.”

Prof Diamond told TNIE: “We are hoping to start human trials in the next few months. Completion is hard to predict exactly at this stage…(We are) as confident as one can be at this early stage. In other words, the mouse data is very promising. Nonetheless, we need to see that it works in humans similarly. We will be licensing this vaccine (once tested successfully) to companies that have more experience…”

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
vaccine COVID vaccine COVID 19 Coronavirus Washington University School of Medicine
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp