Rethink your gym goals

With gyms reopening, fitness enthusiasts are excited to resume their grueling workouts using professional equipment.

But sudden excessive and aggressive gymming can do more harm than good. Lakshay Bindra, 18, is one such case in point.

Bindra was eager to make up for the lost time when his gym opened after the lockdown. But instead of feeling energetic after his workout sessions, he felt extreme fatigue. After a few days, his body felt stiff. Soon after, he vomited and was rushed to a hospital.

“He complained of acute pain in the abdomen. After a few diagnostic tests, we found he was suffering from rhabdomyolysis (acute muscle breakdown),”says Dr Dilip Bhalla, Senior Consultant, Department of Renal & Kidney Transplant, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj.

“This condition results in release of certain enzymes into the bloodstream leading to kidney malfunction. If not detected in time, it can lead to eventual kidney shutdown and other life-threatening complications,” explains Dr Bhalla.

“The blood’s potassium levels can suddenly increase due to muscle breakdown and interfere with workings of the heart. In severe cases, cardiac arrest can occur,” notes Dr Prashant C Dheerendra, Consultant Nephrologist, Apollo Dialysis Clinics, Bengaluru. Every person’s body reacts differently to exercise regimens, points out Dr Abbas Ali Khatai, Attending Consultant, Emergency Medicine, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj.

Hence, it is essential to know one’s own limitations and properly consult a qualified instructor. “Stay hydrated and get proper professional guidance, be it for weightlifting, yoga, cardio or cross-fit,” advises Dr Khatai. Dr Dheerendra agrees.

“Cross trainers and treadmills should be only used under supervision, especially by those with reasonable sensory faculties and joint strength. People with poor vision should be very careful as they can injure themselves. Muscle injury can happen at any age if you over exercise,” he warns. Stating that one size doesn’t fit all, Dr Dheerendra says a good exercise regime usually combines strength and cardiovascular training. “But exercise caution, and don’t over-do it,” says Dr Khatai.

Go slow

A warm up is a must as it gradually prepares your body for any exercise regimen, say doctors. “Start with 24 to 30 per cent of your previous workout regime. No intense and aggressive exercises must be done in the first four weeks of restarting the workout. Low intensity and endurance-based workouts are preferred,” says Dr Chitra Kataria, Head of Physiotherapy Department, Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, Vasant Kunj.

“Most people would have become deconditioned following the lockdown. Hence restarting exercises slowly is important,” says Dr Dheerendra.

The risk of muscle damage increases in hot/humid environments, so the gym environment must be pleasantly cool. Take adequate rest between exercising. “One should also drink a lot of water and take nutrients so that the muscles are not unduly stressed,” says Dr Khatai. “Electrolyte imbalances, such as low potassium in the blood, can be avoided by consuming fruits. Watch the colour of urine. If dark, immediately consult a doctor,” says Dr Dheerendra.

“What is observed, especially in youth, is that under improper guidance they assume that all the workout should be done in a single day. After the lockdown, they are eager to build lost muscles as soon as possible. After the immobility phase of lockdown, where people were glued to their chairs and beds while working from home, extra caution should be taken in this situation,” says Dr Debashish Chanda, Senior Orthopaedician, Columbia Asia hospital, Ghaziabad.