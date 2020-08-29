My secret: Kashayam and pranayamam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: I have been advocating a health lifestyle for some time now through my venture However, the pandemic has been a wakeup call to take healthy life choices more seriously.

During the lockdown, I have started doing two things religiously –Pranayam and drinking herbal concoctions (kashayam). I used to have these concoctions before the pandemic too, but I drink it every day now. I think the coronavirus is going to infect everyone at one time or the other.

So, why not keep ourselves healthy and be ready to fight it, huh? I make kashayam with ginger, turmeric, black pepper, carrom and cumin seeds. Sometimes, I also add a handful of gooseberries. Doing pranayam, daily has brought me peace of mind and helped me stay off negativity.

Yoga is already a part of my life. Another factor that I have been particular about in the lockdown is cross ventilation in the house. It surprises me how most of us do not open our doors or windows, or even roll up our curtains. Keeping the house airy and filled with sunlight is necessary to kill all germs.

So, I have been letting in as much natural air into our rooms as possible, and kept the ACs switched off even in the summer months. One of the greatest joys during the quarantine is harvesting the produce of my garden. The joy of growing your own food and getting all the right nutrients from them is incomparable. My garden has almost everything my body needs - basil, amaranth, spinach, kale, chillies, chillies, okra etc. I have stocks of exotic fruits like dragon fruits and avocados too which I sell in my store.

I use masks and wash my hands, but I detest sanitisers. They contain strong chemicals, and it’s better to wash hands with a mild soap.