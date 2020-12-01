STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIG Hospitals chairman Dr Nageshwar Reddy is elected Fellow of AAAS

Dr D Nageshwar Reddy was specifically selected for his pioneering work in gastroenterology, particularly advances in therapeutic pancreatic biliary endoscopy.

AIG Hospitals chairman Dr Nageshwar Reddy

AIG Hospitals chairman Dr Nageshwar Reddy. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a rare recognition for the State and the country, Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, chairman and chief gastroenterologist of the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology and AIG Hospitals was elected as a Fellow of the prestigious American Association of Advancement of Sciences (AAAS) for the year 2020. He is the first Indian doctor in over 100 years to find a mention in the historical society’s list of fellows.

Dr Nageshwar, who is also a Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee has been given the recognition under the category of Medical Sciences with 39 other esteemed science professionals who are elected after a rigorous selection criteria.

Overall, 500 scientists have earned the lifetime distinction of AAAS Fellow. The AAAS had announced the list of scientists selected as Fellows on November 24. They will be formally inducted in the society on February 13, 2021.

Dr D Nageshwar Reddy was specifically selected for his pioneering work in gastroenterology, particularly advances in therapeutic pancreatic biliary endoscopy. His innovative work in transgastric endoscopic surgery was also mentioned by the society.

The AAAS has also recognised him for his service to internat ional g as t roenterolo g y societies. This is not the only accomplishment of the doctor. In the past, he was also the president of the World Endoscopy Organisation.

