Reversing the curse of type 2 diabetes among urban children

In the last two decades, the prevalence  has increased from six-eight percent to 22-24 percent.

Published: 06th December 2020 05:00 AM

By Dr Shaila Shamanur Bhattacharyya
Till the last decade, type 2 diabetes (T2DM) was believed to affect only adults. However, this is rapidly changing and is becoming more common in children. In the last two decades, the prevalence  has increased from six-eight percent to 22-24 percent.

Leading Causes

Being overweight or obese is closely related to the development of T2DM. Nowadays, children are physically inactive. Add to this, all the technology they are surrounded by.

They’re always in front of a TV, laptop, tablet or a phone. Outdoor activity is negligible.

As a result, gaining weight is natural. This increases insulin resistance and ultimately leads to the development of type 2 diabetes.

Changing eating trends are also to blame. Children are dependent on packaged foods rather than home-cooked meals. Packaged ones are high in preservatives, salt, and sugar.

Attractive television commercials lure children and parents into buying them but their long-term implications are not worth the convenience or taste.

High-risk categories
●  If one or both parents/grandparents have diabetes
● Adolescents are more susceptible and among these, girls more than boys
● Children born with a low birth weight
● Gestational diabetes in mother

Symptoms
● Increased thirst
●  Frequent urination
● Increased hunger
● Excessive Tiredness
● Weight loss
●  Blurred vision
●  Dry mouth
●  Slow healing of wounds/cuts

Treatment
●  Visit a doctor immediatley and get prescribed tests done
●  Prioritise eating healthy by cutting down on junk food and fizzy drinks, and increasing the intake of home-cooked food. Two-three litres of water is a must.
●   Regular physical exercise for at least an hour a day. Spot jogging, skipping, yoga and pranayama 
are beneficial.

The author is Consultant, Paediatric Endocrinology, Bengaluru

