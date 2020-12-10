STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

CSIR-CCMB, Apollo Hospitals to jointly produce, commercialise COVID-19 test kits

The test kit has been developed by CSIR-CCMB and the collaboration with Apollo will focus on scaling up production and commercialisation of the tests jointly.

Published: 10th December 2020 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

RT-PCR tests, COVID-19 test

For representational purposes (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:   In what could be the gold standard for Covid-19 detection and make RT-PCR tests more affordable, the CSIR-Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB) and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. announced a collaboration for joint manufacturing and commercialisation of an innovative dry swab test. Called the Direct Amplification rapid RT-PCR (DArRT-PCR) for SARS-CoV-2 detection, the test doesn’t require the viral transport medium, which is often more expensive and requires special handling.

The test has been developed by CSIR-CCMB and their collaboration with Apollo Hospitals will focus on scaling up manufacturing and commercialisation of the tests. According to Dr Rakesh Mishra, Director, CSIRCCMB, whose organisation came up with the test kits, said this will be helpful in conducting frequent tests that will be cheaper, rapid and easy to use.

“As people are getting back to their normal lives and businesses, it is important for us to ramp up our testing for the coronavirus. The virus will be here for some time, it seems, and those who test more frequently will be able to contain the impact of Covid-19 better,” he said. With the new dry test, swabs can be collected from nasal or oropharyngeal placed in dry containers.

DArRT-PCR test reduces the time and human effort by 40- 50% as the collected sample can be directly isolated from the patient, using a one-step protocol, said officials. The current gold-standard method, on the contrary, requires many expensive reagents and steps that add to the expertise, money and time required.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CCMB Hyderabad CSIR CCMB Apollo Hospitals COVID19 Coronavirus COVID test RT PCR Test
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp