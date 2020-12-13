STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Bolstering Fertility the Natural Way 

One in eight couples are having problems in conceiving.

Published: 13th December 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

By Dr Rohini Patil
Express News Service

One in eight couples are having problems in conceiving. This is expected to reach close to 11 million in the next 10 years. An unhealthy lifestyle is at the centre of the issue. These nutritional tips can boost fertility naturally.Antioxidants: Zinc, beta carotene, folate, lutein and vitamins like C and E are rich in antioxidants. They help in the improvement of egg and sperm quality, along with decreasing the free radicals in the body. They’re good because they help bolster the process of implantation. Therefore, it’s good to stock up on that spinach, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower and berries. Grapes, apricots, papaya, oranges, guava, watermelon seeds, chia seeds, walnuts, cashews and almonds are good sources too. 

Plant-based protein: Including healthy fats such as nuts, seeds, beans and tofu helps reduce ovulatory risks. Try to have lentils every day as the folate in them helps maintain hormonal balance, while polyamine spermidine helps the effectiveness of the sperm.

Full-fat dairy products: Packed with vitamins such as A, D, E, K and K2, an adequate intake of the same reduces the risk of infertility. Things such as cheese, Greek yogurt, cream cheese, cream, full-fat milk, and unsweetened milkshakes are all good for you. Fibre: Helps maintain a healthy hormonal balance by eliminating excess hormones from the body. Soluble fibre-enriched foods like oats, avocado, sweet potato, beans and whole grains help in the proper secretion of progesterone and estrogen. 

Complex carbohydrate: Whole grains, nachni, beans and peas are excellent sources of complex carbohydrates. They help keep a check on the insulin level, which boosts fertility by improving the ovulation process. While taking care of all this, do avoid trans-fat as it's associated with a decreased ovulatory fertility rate. The writer is a certified nutritionist and the founder of Nutracy Lifestyle

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesting farmers gather in large numbers at the Singhu border on Saturday | PTI
Delhi Chalo: Security at borders increased after farmers' announcement to intensify stir
An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 10, 2020, voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval. | AFP
US issues emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp