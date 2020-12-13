Glimmer and Glow   

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

For all those who love drowning themselves in plenty of highlighter, Renee is the brand for you. It's called Strobe Queen and comes in three gorgeous, shimmery shades—white gold, rose gold and gold.

They come as compact sticks. Just remove the cover and apply it on the high points of your cheek and brow bones, the bridge and tip of your nose, the highest point of your lips, the collar bone and you’ll begin to glisten instantly.

The product is creamy and dewy (you can thank the presence of beeswax, Shea butter and jojoba oil for that). One sweep is all you need for a soft glow. It’s an extremely buildable highlighter range so go all out if you prefer the blinding look.

Another product that we picked was the Fab 5, a five-in-one lipstick stick comprising shades of red, pink and coral. While the thought and design behind the product is unique (with a pecuniary advantage), it missed the mark because of its average ingredient formulation. Its application was rough and it dried out the lips in under an hour.