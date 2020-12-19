Keep your back on track

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

One of the body parts affected the most by the COVID-19 pandemic is the spine. Physical activity has largely reduced with most people doing a work from home (WFH) since the lockdown. This has taken a toll on spinal health across all age groups, including children, say doctors; symptoms being more pronounced in adult osteoporosis patients.

“Back pain is the second most reported ailment after common cold,” says Dr (Major) HPS Ahluwalia, Chairman, Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, New Delhi. “So many people have come to us with complaints of backache. Though no study has been conducted for a conclusive report, there is a disproportionate increase in the number of cases. More shocking is that people across all age groups are affected,” says Dr NK Vekataramana, head, neurosciences, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital and founder-chairman, BRAINS.

“We are also seeing several cases of disc collapse,” he says, explaining that physical exercise builds muscles, bones and joint health which in turn protect the nerves. “When there is no physical exercise, nerves become vulnerable to any injury,” he avers. It is worrisome that the back pain complaints are coming from both, COVID positive and those not affected by it. The symptoms vary, but the end result is a compromised spine health. “When corona virus enters the body, it produces certain chemicals that affect the body. To counter the infection, the body puts up a fight and produces certain other chemicals.

The greater the infection, the more intense is the fight. These chemicals affect the synovial membrane of bones and joints leading to pains. Even after the virus has gone and a patient has tested negative, the chemicals remain for many days. As a result, many COVID patients reported back pain even a month after testing negative,” reveals Dr Ashutosh Jha, Consultant — Orthopaedics, Columbia Asia Hospital, Ghaziabad. Dr Venkataramana agrees. “Corona patients complain of burning pain in the back which goes on for up to six weeks. This is neurological pain, showing that the virus has affected the nerves,” he says, adding that spinal neuritis (girdle pain i.e. the pain moves from back to front) is seen in some. People who already have spinal injuries are at a greater risk of falling prey to corona. “They already have less immunity, and since the catheter needs to be changed multiple times, chances of virus entering the body are more,” adds Dr Ahluwalia.

How to keep your back healthy during WFH

WFH has its drawbacks, say doctors advising that proper workplace ergonomics should be maintained at home. A majority do not have proper facilities to work comfortably for 6-8 hours, which is detrimental to the spinal health and strength.

“People have not upgraded their furniture due to which they experience back and leg pain. Stiffness in joints due to winters and weight gain due to prolonged sitting have contributed to non-COVID related back pain. This is seen more in IT guys,” says Dr Jha. “Most people working from home, work from their beds which takes a heavy toll on the spine. You must turn a small area of your home into an office space, and have proper chairs and tables,” he adds.

The good news is most spine conditions improve with daily routine and physical exercise. “If you are working from home, have movement inside home. Those doing sedentary work, get up and walk for some time every hour,” advises Dr Venkataramana.

Tips for a good posture

A comfortable chair with adequate back support is important. While working, keep your neck straight, and at the level of your screen. Move your eyes up and down while working, not neck. Those using a standing desk, ensure the counter is at mid-stomach level, and screen at the same level as the eyes. Put your weight equally on both legs. Ankles, knees, hips, shoulders and ears should be in a straight line.