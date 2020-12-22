Know your vision

Dr Mathew Kurian By

KOCHI: A cataract is the cloudiness or opacity in a normally transparent crystalline lens of the eye. This cloudiness can cause decreased vision and may lead to blindness eventually. Cataract accounts for 62.6% of all blindness globally, affecting 9-12 million bilaterally blind people. In India, an estimated 20 lakh new cases of cataract are reported every year. Restoration of vision is possible with early detection and modern advancements in the treatment.

Factors that increase the risk of cataract include age, history of diabetes or blood pressure, smoking and obesity.Age-related cataract is by far the most common form of the illness. Frequent need to change glasses, objects close to you appearing blurry, lack of distant vision and difficulty in driving at night are the common symptoms of cataract. Many studies have also proved that smoking increases the risk of cataract.

Once diagnosed, treatment entails surgery. During a cataract surgery, the opaque natural lens of the eye is removed through a keyhole incision and replaced with an artificial lens.The most vital factor in influencing treatment is time. By now, it is evident that ignoring the symptoms can leave one blind. The more the patient delays the procedure, the more damage it does to the eye.

The cataract could eventually turn hard or mature, and the surgical procedure becomes more complicated, posing a greater risk of losing vision. Even further delay can even cause a hypermature or over-ripe cataract to exert sudden, painful, high pressure in the eye, calling for an emergency surgery with poor chances of visual recovery.

Back in the day, it was hard to extract the lens safely from the eye unless it was at a relatively advanced stage. But now, with advances in cataract surgery (phacoemulsification), the lens can be removed from the eye at any stage of development. Earlier, removing harder cataracts used to cause damage to the innermost corneal cells vital for maintaining corneal transparency. The author is the medical superintendent & chief cataract surgeon at Chaithanya Eye Institute, Kochi

