STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Getting fitness basics right

The minute I use the word fitness and workout, it conjures up visuals of a woman in her athleisure flaunting her abs or a man with six-packs.

Published: 23rd December 2020 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Photos: P Jawahar

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The minute I use the word fitness and workout, it conjures up visuals of a woman in her athleisure flaunting her abs or a man with six-packs. At least, that’s the idea of fitness sold to us. We are so caught up with western fitness movements that we seldom pay attention to what suits our body type, the diet we consume and our lifestyle,” points out Deepti Akki, addressing a bunch of fitness enthusiasts gathered at the all-new 2,500 sq ft gym Monday Monk in KK Nagar. Deepti opened the first branch of Monday Monk at Freshworks in Perungudi a year ago.

The fitness centre offers a holistic fitness experience, providing access to mental health professionals, nutritionists and doctors — besides workout and diet guidance — to cater to every need of the client. Joining the ranks is the second unit, a franchise owned by Feroz and Balachander. The main team behind it includes Kunal Rajput, head of training and technical services; Divya Purushotham, nutrition consultant; Rohini Rau, head of studio operations and Dr Sujatha V, mental health consultant. “We believe that a fitness pie chart comprises physical, emotional, mental and spiritual health.

People come to work out as a stress buster but they often end up walking out with another kind of stress when they don’t shed enough pounds or because of peer pressure. There’s no sense of contentment as they don’t get the basics right. If you eat, sleep and breathe well then you will feel happy and productive,” explains Deepti. With this principle at its core, the centre has a well-planned list of workouts to strengthen your power, agility, endurance and flexibility. The team also plans on having a variety of fitness activities such as Tai Chi, Animal flow and more on weekends.

On the food turf, Deepti only suggests desi diet patterns that are easily available and affordable — particularly, ones that suit each person’s body. To emphasise the significance of mental health, clients are given a Child Health Questionnaire soon after they enrol in a fitness programme. Based on the analysis, a set of breathing and meditation exercises are suggested. “This is the only way to assess a person’s mental health. You see, we call it Monday Monk as people often don’t perceive Monday in a good light. We want to make all days fun. Likewise, you can be a monk either by giving up your materialistic desires and going to meditate in the Himalayas or by being one with the chaotic city life.

We also encourage people to practise gratitude by penning down the one thing they’re grateful for soon after they step into the gym,” she details. Deepti feels that there couldn’t have been a better time to open the gym, despite the pandemic playing spoilsport with the launch. She assures us that the hygiene protocols are in place. “All the equipment used by one person is sanitised. The social distancing of six feet is maintained. Our total count for a batch has dropped from 26 to 16.

Both trainers and clients are checked for temperature. As of now, we have two sessions in the morning and evening. By January, there will be four in the morning and evening. We hope to have exclusive sessions for women because of demand,” says Deepti, who thinks that Chennai has come a long way with fitness and that this lockdown has been nothing but an eye-opener for people to look within. By next year, she aims to open four more branches of Monday Monk in the city and also explore tier two and three cities. The team is also working on a Super Monk app that promises to offer four-minute videos, featuring simple exercises that their patrons can try at home.

For details, visit: Monday Monk, No 585, Dr Alagirisamy Salai, Near PSBB School, Sector 4, KK Nagar, Chennai - 600078 Call: 9840644011

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Kollywood actor Rajinikanth (Photo | EPS)
Annaatthe crew members test Covid positive, Rajinikanth may go into self-quarantine 
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.
Sister Abhaya Murder Case: Life sentence for Fr Thomas Kottoor, Sister Sephy
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp