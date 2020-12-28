STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Experts bat for genomic sequencing surveillance amid emergence of new virus strain

They feel that sequencing surveillance will help in containing the virus by isolating only the source, instead of locking down entire cities, states or the country itself, yet again.

Published: 28th December 2020 05:24 AM

UK returnee, covid 19, coronavirus

For representational purposes. (Illustration | Express)

By Ajith M S And Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

MYSURU/BENGALURU: While the emergence of a new strain of the infectious Covid-19 virus in the UK has triggered concern worldwide, experts here are cautioning against any laxity in studying the virus and are calling for genomic sequencing surveillance across the country, or at least at the state level.

They feel that sequencing surveillance will help in containing the virus by isolating only the source, instead of locking down entire cities, states or the country itself, yet again.

Genomics scientist Dr Vinod Scaria of CSIR- Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, said there has never been a continuous and systematic effort in the country to understand the virus, except for sequencing activities that were confined to samples from certain groups or states.  

Genome sequencing will help determine testing accuracy

“GENOMIC surveillance should have a particular number of samples drawn from a calculated section of the population, from different areas, at a chosen interval of time. For instance, 100 samples can be collected from each district of a state every month, like how it was planned in Kerala, the only state which had chalked out a plan for it,” Dr Scaria noted. He said that such an effort should be made nationwide or at least statewide, as it will help in identifying strains, determine the accuracy of testing methods and more importantly, help in the efficacy of vaccine and treatment methods.

Such a study will also help pinpoint the source of an outbreak, including the time it occurred and its location. Thereby, restrictions on movement, like a lockdown, can be imposed locally. Dr Rakesh K Mishra, Director of CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CSIR-CCMB) said that while India has done genomic sequencing for approximately 4,500 Covid-19 samples since April alone, it is minimal.

The UK, on the other hand, was able to detect the variant of the Covid virus because they were closely monitoring it from the beginning. “Early on, India had not even framed guidelines for sequencing. Labs here were conducting sequencing based on their resources. India had also restricted import of reagents for sequencing,” he explained. Talking about the benefits of systematic genomic sequencing, both from an epidemiological and public health perspective, Dr Mishra said, “This will help us determine which Covid virus variant is dominant.

If, for instance, 10-30% of the population in a city is infected with one particular strain which is more infectious, and another city has not been infected by this variant, movement between these two cities can be restricted. Sequencing will help us identify variants.” Dr P V Ravindra, who is handling the sequencing and testing activities at CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute, Mysuru, said that such efforts are necessary if we have to live with the virus. “Systematic efforts in sequencing will help us pinpoint mutations that make the virus less contagious or less virulent, which serve as building blocks in developing vaccines and methods to improve testing efficacy,” he pointed out.

waking up to expedite Genome sequencing 
Of the more than 1.01 crore Covid-19 positive cases reported in India, only about 6,400 samples have been genome sequenced. In contrast, the UK with 2 million cases has already sequenced 1.57 lakh samples

TAC recommends more stringent guidelines
The state’s TAC has recommended stringent guidelines on tackling the new strain of SARS-CoV-2, following a meeting of the National Task Force on Covid-19 on Saturday. 

