Home Lifestyle Health

Chasing the good life

Glutathione (GSH) is referred to as the master antioxidant or mother of all antioxidants. It is basically made of three amino acids namely glutamic acid, glycine and cysteine.

Published: 07th February 2020 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Glutathione helps in warding off the impact of oxidative stress that’s produced in the body on a day-to-day basis

Glutathione helps in warding off the impact of oxidative stress that’s produced in the body on a day-to-day basis.

By Deepika Rathod
Express News Service

People nowadays are using a very effective product to improve their health and skin, which is called glutathione. It comes in cream, soap, infusion and capsule form too, because it really helps in improving your skin and energy levels. So is it the new fad that people are running behind or is glutathione really helpful? Let’s check it out closely.

Glutathione (GSH) is referred to as the master antioxidant or mother of all antioxidants. It is basically made of three amino acids namely glutamic acid, glycine and cysteine. GSH is the main antioxidant in our body and can be found in virtually every cell, but the highest concentration is always found in the liver.

From liver, it is carried in the bile to the intestine from where it is absorbed in the circulatory system further and is distributed throughout the body. Under normal conditions GSH is not an essential nutrient for us, since it can be synthesised in the body from its component amino acids.

But viruses, bacteria, heavy metal toxicity, radiations, certain medications, and even the normal process of aging can cause stress and damage to the healthy cells and deplete GSH. A study found that the GSH antioxidant system is imbalanced in liver diseases, which leads to an increase in oxidative stress.

Let’s look into the benefits of this super powerful antioxidant:

Glutathione helps in warding off the impact of oxidative stress that’s produced in the body on a day-to-day basis, which in turn keeps you healthy and stress-free.

Glutathione helps in improving the protein levels, various enzymes and bilirubin levels in the blood, especially for people suffering with alcoholic and non-alcoholic chronic fatty liver disease. This clearly indicates that it acts as a superb antioxidant to cleanse the liver and improve overall health.

It also plays an important role in weight management and improving insulin resistance.

Glutathione being the master antioxidant works to protect cell mitochondria by eliminating free radicals which means it even reduces stress from each and every cell of the body that helps in building immunity. 

It also works on improving nerve functioning, which suggests that it also helps people suffering with brain or nervous system-related disease. These are a few of the benefits of this mighty antioxidant. Food that improves GSH production naturally in the body are avocado, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, radish, asparagus, garlic and onion. Curcumin and cumin seeds also help boost GSH levels. 

Other vitamins and minerals acting as catalysts for GSH production are B-complex vitamins, Vitamin D, A, E & C and few minerals like zinc, selenium etc. Glutathione indeed has many health benefits, but never try the supplements without any guidance because our body too is capable of producing it naturally!

(The writer is a clinical nutritionist with a focus on healthy lifestyle choices)

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
health care SKIN CARE
India Matters
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Instant allotment of e-PAN based on Aadhaar to begin this month
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (File photo | EPS)
IIMB ranks 3rd in MOOC performance among B-Schools globally
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo| AFP)
 Labuschagne special, reminds me most of myself: Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp