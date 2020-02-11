Depression linked to low baby weight

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Women with depression during pregnancy are twice as likely of delivering low-birth-weight babies as compared to women with no depressive symptoms, a new study from public health facilities in India has revealed.

The findings of the studied out by researchers from the Indian Institute of Public Health, Bengaluru under the Public Health Foundation of India, have been published in a paper published in Wellcome Open Research, titled “Small for gestational age babies and depressive symptoms of mothers during pregnancy”.

The study showed that pregnant women with depressive symptoms delivered a higher proportion of small for gestational age babies compared to women with no symptoms (21.3 versus 15.8 per cent).

The prevalence of depressive symptoms in pregnant women attending public hospitals of Bengaluru, where the study was conducted was 16.5 per cent.

Underlying the importance of the study, Dr Giridhara R Babu, its principal investigator, said the findings stress on focusing on screening for depression in pregnant women in India to ensure healthy pregnancy outcomes.

“The paper highlights that better mental health in pregnant women, especially a positive social environment is instrumental in preventing low birth weight babies in India,” he said. More than one million under-weight babies are born in India every year.