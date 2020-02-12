Home Lifestyle Health

Excess use of cellphones raises risk of seizures

Lack of awareness about mobile phone use or prolonged state of anxiety may aggravate seizures in a person with epilepsy. 

Published: 12th February 2020 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

A street play by the staff of the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre on the occasion of International Epilepsy Day

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lack of awareness about mobile phone use or prolonged state of anxiety may aggravate seizures in a person with epilepsy. This was stated by doctors during a meet organised by the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre (ISIC) to mark the International Epilepsy Day (February 10) at its premises in Vasant Kunj. 

Among the key speakers were Dr Manjari Tripathi, Professor of Neurology, AIIMS; Professor Satish Jain, Director, Indian Epilepsy Centre and Dr A K Sahani, Senior Consultant, Neurology, ISIC. The doctors collectively called for a comprehensive treatment regimen through the use of safer alternatives and improved understanding of epilepsy, especially among the caregivers to the patients. 

“Talking over mobile phones for a short time is not detrimental to health of a person with epilepsy. But talking for long periods increases the risk of seizures. It is better to use a handsfree device or the speaker of the phone,” said Dr Sahani, adding that risks are reduced if the epileptic person exercises in a gym.

“However, epileptic people must avoid treadmills and instead take frequent breaks and drink plenty of fluids,” he added. Dr Sahani also stated that those who take international travel should take measures to avoid jet lag, sleep deprivation and anxiety as change in time zone can trigger seizures. 

Talking about the lesser-known aspects of the disease, Dr Tripathi said, “Not many know that epilepsy can cause death too. Patients may suffer from Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP) and die due to seizure or respiratory failure. Most of such patients are male.”

She informed that annually SUDEP kills about 1 in 1,000 people with epilepsy, who are otherwise healthy.

“It is the leading cause of death in people with uncontrolled seizures,” she remarked. A quiz and a nukkad natak were also organised during the event, both of which talked about myths surrounding epilepsy.

The key speakers 

A meet was organised by the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre (ISIC) to mark the International Epilepsy Day (February 10) at its premises in Vasant Kunj. The key speakers at the meet were Dr Manjari Tripathi from AIIMS, Prof Satish Jain from Indian Epilepsy Centre and Dr AK Sahani from the ISIC. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
International Epilepsy Day
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar.
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp