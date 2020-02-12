Excess use of cellphones raises risk of seizures

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lack of awareness about mobile phone use or prolonged state of anxiety may aggravate seizures in a person with epilepsy. This was stated by doctors during a meet organised by the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre (ISIC) to mark the International Epilepsy Day (February 10) at its premises in Vasant Kunj.



Among the key speakers were Dr Manjari Tripathi, Professor of Neurology, AIIMS; Professor Satish Jain, Director, Indian Epilepsy Centre and Dr A K Sahani, Senior Consultant, Neurology, ISIC. The doctors collectively called for a comprehensive treatment regimen through the use of safer alternatives and improved understanding of epilepsy, especially among the caregivers to the patients.

“Talking over mobile phones for a short time is not detrimental to health of a person with epilepsy. But talking for long periods increases the risk of seizures. It is better to use a handsfree device or the speaker of the phone,” said Dr Sahani, adding that risks are reduced if the epileptic person exercises in a gym.



“However, epileptic people must avoid treadmills and instead take frequent breaks and drink plenty of fluids,” he added. Dr Sahani also stated that those who take international travel should take measures to avoid jet lag, sleep deprivation and anxiety as change in time zone can trigger seizures.

Talking about the lesser-known aspects of the disease, Dr Tripathi said, “Not many know that epilepsy can cause death too. Patients may suffer from Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP) and die due to seizure or respiratory failure. Most of such patients are male.”



She informed that annually SUDEP kills about 1 in 1,000 people with epilepsy, who are otherwise healthy.



“It is the leading cause of death in people with uncontrolled seizures,” she remarked. A quiz and a nukkad natak were also organised during the event, both of which talked about myths surrounding epilepsy.

