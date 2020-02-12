For a larger cause

By Express News Service

Merging the concept of wellness and fun is Get Nourished, a first-of-its-kind fundraiser to promote healthy living in the capital. Organised by Nourish Organics, the two day-event will start on February 15.



Proceeds from the festival tickets will go towards supporting the charitable activities of the Ananth Centre for learning and development for specially-abled children. This experiential carnival will dole something for fitness gurus, foodies, music lovers, artists, humanitarians and fun-mongers under one roof.

At a special awareness zone, nonprofit organisations like Dhyan Foundation, Spread a smile, Food for the hungry and One step Greener can showcase their causes and make an appeal for donations. Driven by the belief that wellness is found in anything that brightens the soul, the festival has been curated to offer a mix of activities and experiences that nourish the body and offers positive vibrations for the mind.



Talking about the festival, Seema Jindal Jajodia, Founder of Nourish Organics, shared that the essence of the festival is to impart the knowledge that fitness doesn’t always mean depriving yourself of all the fun.



''Get nourished’ aims to bridge the gap between fitness and fun, and that they can give an adequate amount of time and attention to each activity by achieving a healthy balance between the two."

The inaugural event of Get Nourished includes a plethora of events like live music and DJ’s, fitness activities, handpicked brands offering shopping experience, avant garde art and delicious food. Among the unique fitness activities are MQT (movement quality training), Self-defence martial arts, Vinyasa flow, Dance mix, Pilates, Box flow and Yin Yoga and Sound Healing by trained practitioners like DECODE, Cross-train Fight Club, Boxfit and Red Mat Pilates among others. People can try a variety of fitness activities to gauge whether they will be able to make it a part of their lifestyle or not. For the connoisseurs of food and drink, there’s a dedicated beer garden and cocktail bar.

A slew of high-end fashion brands will offer a shopping experience involving high-street fashion, jewellery, luxury clothes and activewear. While charities working in different fields will use the space to create awareness and collect donations for their cause, a pet adoption space will hopefully see pups find a new homes

