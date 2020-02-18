Doggy daycare: Why adopting is the new cool

By Express News Service

Recognised as the pariah breed but also referred to as the desi dog (with the latest lingo being the indie dog), there is growing concern about the neglect these domestic dogs face when compared to foreign breeds from kennels. Kanishka Singh, a volunteer with the NGO People for Animals and an avid animal lover himself, calls it a “colonial hangover,” with people wanting to adopt breeds with names they can’t pronounce.

In an attempt to help these good doggies find a home, as well as challenge the myths and notions around them, Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden and Pacific D21, Dwarka organised an adoption drive along with People for Animals. Ambika Shukla, a trustee of People for Animals and senior animal rights activist says, “We are promoting the idea of ‘be Indian, promote Indian’, so, instead of opting for dogs from breeders who are commodifying wombs, give a home to a street dog.”

There were just three puppies at the drive as 42 puppies have been fostered by volunteers across the city, and so bringing them all to one place wasn’t feasible. Organisers had pictures of the puppies and those interested could WhatsApp them to take the process forward.

If you are planning to adopt a dog, People for Animals follows two aspects before they let someone adopt a pup – the legality aspect and morality. “The initial phase involves filling out a template with details like who will be the primary caregiver and if the apartment is a rented one and so on. Secondly, we have an MoU with non-negotiable terms – the custody of the pup has to be maintained by the person adopting and can’t be transferred to a relative or a neighbour,” says Singh, adding, “The dog needs to be kept in the living quarters and not be tied on the roof or a balcony, reducing their very existence. They will also need to send a picture of the dog every month so that we can monitor their condition.”

If you are not sure about adding a puppy to your family, foster one. “Indian dogs are very affectionate and even if you say a word or a two to them, they take up the responsibility to walk you to your house for the rest of their lives. So, we suggest foster one rather than domesticating a street dog, only to be left back at a shelter,” adds Singh, who himself has four dogs.

Adopt a Pet?



