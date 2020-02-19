Making a case for berries

Neelanjana singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A food group that terrifies many of us – especially diabetics – is fruits. Fruits are sweet, and we find ourselves unable to look beyond this characteristic. However, there’s much more to fruits than their sweetness. The diabetic population in India is on the rise, and it’s more important than ever to know our fruits for what they really have to offer.

To begin with, let’s be clear that a fruit is not a sugar bomb. A fruit is a food that happens to contain sugar in the form of fructose, but in addition to that, it also contains valuable phytonutrients, vitamins and minerals. These nutrients are vital for disease prevention, immunity-building, anti-inflammatory functions, and much more. Secondly, keep in mind that drinking the juice of a fruit juice is not the same as eating the fruit. No matter how nutritious a particular fruit juice claims to be, it can never match the goodness of the fruit. Many of us are tricked into believing that organic fruit juice retailed without any added sugar is a good pick. Contrary to popular belief, all juices – even those with added pulp – will raise sugar levels because they lack the fibre that the whole fruit contains.

Diabetic patients need to be especially cautious. It may come as a surprise to many that the Glycemic Index (GI) – a relative ranking from 0 to 100 of a particular food based on how it affects the blood glucose level – of most fruits, even the sweet ones, ranges between 55-70, which is much lower than the GI of a packet of chips. Instead of eliminating fruit from the diet, focus on eating just the right amount in a day. For most diabetics, the recommended amount varies between 150-250g per day. A registered dietitian can help you include fruit in your daily diet without disrupting blood sugar levels.

A simple way to balance the sugar of the fruit is to combine it with protein-rich food such as nuts, sprouts or seeds in a salad. Combining it with cottage cheese or tofu is also a good idea. A family of fruits that deserves a special mention in the context of diabetes is berries. Fruits should be an essential part of the diabetic diet, but choosing a berry among the fruits available is a very wise thing to do. Loaded with antioxidants (Vitamin A, C, E) and flavonoids that come from the bright colours of the berries, it is not surprising that berries prevent chronic diseases such as cancers, heart disease and inflammatory problems in the body. Berries also help to clear out the toxic protein build-up in the brain and are therefore linked with the prevention of Alzheimer’s Disease. India offers an abundance of berries that don’t come into the limelight like the much sought-after strawberry and blueberry.

The six humble Indian berries are:

Phalsa or Karonda (Indian Cranberry)

Jamun (Indian Blackberry)

Shahtoot (Mulberry)

Rasabharee (Raspberry)

Amla (Indian Gooseberry)

Baer (Indian Jujube / Chinese Date)

An even wiser choice is to pick a berry that’s in season. Jamun is a fruit of the rainy season, while amla is a winterberry, raspberry a summer berry, and baer is of the spring season. Seasonal berries offer you diversity and freshness, as you make a smart choice to eat fruit, manage the sugar spikes and the weight issues.