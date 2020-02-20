‘Old ideas have to change’: Dr Swati Piramal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As you speak to Dr Swati Piramal, the vice-chairperson of Piramal Enterprises Ltd., it’s easy to understand that it’s not just about women in healthcare, technology and life sciences that she has her focus on, it’s other components of life which she is equally enthusiastic about. She was in town for 17th edition of BioAsia – the global bio business forum, and talks to us about her penchant for fairy gardens, her love for floral teas, art in public spaces and more.

The 63-year-old has this bubbling laughter even after a long day of conferences, meetings and more. Ask her how her day starts and she gently chuckles saying, “My day begins with exercise and meditation followed by a healthy and nutritious breakfast consisting of buttermilk, ten almonds and assortment of some fruits.”

But what about the daily beverage, the addictive piping hot cup of tea? “Well, I am quite fond of floral teas and keep trying several blends and flavours. Sweet pea flower tea is my favourite.” And then she proceeds for her office.

It’s usually 9 am to 6 pm schedule. A typical day for her is busy with discussions, meetings, and deals among other activities.

Other than her penchant for floral blends in a cup, she designs fairy gardens for her home and loved ones.

What drew her towards it? She shares, “I still remember my Botany teacher’s lessons. The study of plants has stayed with me, which later developed into creating these miniature gardens. I suggest everyone should make one for himself/herself given the congested concrete jungles we are surrounded with. That way all can make an impact on environment, health and use of water.”

Talking about space constraints in cities, art and craft often gets neglected. Not to mention the lack of awareness in people. Being a part of Piramal Art Foundation Swati feels that more sensitivity and awareness needs to be spread.

She says: “We are not a museum-going country. The children need to be taken to these places so that they are edified. Corporate organisations, too, need to come together for art in public spaces.” She herself studied Shakespeare when she was in Harvard School of Public Health and kept penning a few poems. She says, “Studying Liberal Arts is as important as Science. Unfortunately, in India people think otherwise.

Arts has so much to offer. Old ideas have to change. It’s time everyone understood the significance and beauty of both.”

On being asked as to what more can be done to bring girl children closer to science, a stream dominated by men, she shares, “As a nation we are lagging behind. It all begins at home. Fathers are ideals to daughters and can have a deep effect on them. They need to bring them closer to studying it. We also need strong role models.”

She signs off saying, “To bring back women to science we need a commission for them to network, understand the industry, and help them in recruitment.”