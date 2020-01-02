Look after yourself,from head to tail

Dr Prathap R Addageethala By

Coccydynia, is pain generated by the coccyx, commonly known as the tail bone. This tiny spear-shaped bone at the end of our spine is actually a remnant of the evolutionary process when humans used to have tails! Although it is tiny in overall size, the sensitive structures around this bone can mean big time pain due to injuries or trauma. Realise that your rear-end muscles (glutes for short) are basically cushions for your tailbone. But in order to use them effectively, your posture really matters. For example, allowing your hips to roll back. This action positions your tailbone on whatever surface you happen to be sitting. l preventative measures that will safeguard you. The easy solution? Fix your posture, sit upright, and plan to take regular breaks from sitting. Stretching and postural exercise can also help. In more serious cases, certain qualified health practitioners can provide a gentle manipulation to help relocate a shifted coccyx.

Knee to chest: Lie flat,bring one knee towards chest, should feel a stretch in buttocks. Follow for 15-30 seconds with 2-3 repetitions per side

Child’s pose: Start on hands and knees, bend knees,push hips back, reach arms forward, allow head to fallcomfortably. Follow for 15-30 seconds before returning to starting position. Do three repetitions

Blending techology and asymmetry: Start on hands and knees, roll the hips backwards, push rear out, allow belly to move down, lift the head and arch the spine backwards, reverse the movement starting at the head, arch the spine upwards, draw in the hips. Do 10 repetitions for 2-3 sets.

Pigeon pose: Get down on one knee, bring one knee to the front so that it is on the floor, allow the other leg to stretch out behind you, lean forward for deeper stretch. Hold for 15-30 seconds.

The author is a chiropractor, owner and clinic director of Atlas Chiropractic and Wellness, Bengaluru.