Make this weed a part of your diet

Seaweed is a type of algae that grows in salty waters. There are multiple varieties of seaweed which are high in nutrients and low in calories. There are three categories of seaweed — brown algae, green algae and red algae. It is one of the underrated foods that we have in the market. Seaweed has a lot of health benefits and here is why you should incorporate it in your diet:
They promote gut health. It has sulphated polysaccharides which is known to increase good bacteria in the body.
They are rich in dietary fibre which keeps you fuller for a long time hence helps in weight loss.
They are rich in Omega 3 fatty acids, and can be a reliable source for vegetarians and vegans.
They have strong antioxidant effects, they protect your body’s cells from free radical damage. It keeps your skin young and healthy.
They have proven to improve thyroid function. Seaweed is rich in tyrosine and iodine which is used to make hormones that help the thyroid gland to function normally.
Seaweed helps treat anaemia. Seaweed is a vegetarian source of vitamin B12 and iron.
Seaweed is usually sold in dried form and is available in any local supermarket. You can add them to your soups, salads and burritos. You can also use it as a topping for your dishes. When consumed in excess, seaweed can be dangerous to health as they contain a large amount of toxin and heavy metals. Anyone who has thyroid should consult your nutritionist before taking seaweed.