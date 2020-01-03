Make this weed a part of your diet

Home Lifestyle Health

Seaweed is a type of algae that grows in salty waters.

Seaweed is a type of algae that grows in salty waters. There are multiple varieties of seaweed which are high in nutrients and low in calories. There are three categories of seaweed — brown algae, green algae and red algae. It is one of the underrated foods that we have in the market. Seaweed has a lot of health benefits and here is why you should incorporate it in your diet:

 They promote gut health. It has sulphated polysaccharides which is known to increase good bacteria in the body.
 They are rich in dietary fibre which keeps you fuller for a long time hence helps in weight loss.
 They are rich in Omega 3 fatty acids, and can be a reliable source for vegetarians and vegans.
 They have strong antioxidant effects, they protect your body’s cells from free radical damage. It keeps your skin young and healthy.
 They have proven to improve thyroid function. Seaweed is rich in tyrosine and iodine which is used to make hormones that help the thyroid gland to function normally.
 Seaweed helps treat anaemia. Seaweed is a vegetarian source of vitamin B12 and iron.
 Seaweed is usually sold in dried form and is available in any local supermarket. You can add them to your soups, salads and burritos. You can also use it as a topping for your dishes. When consumed in excess, seaweed can be dangerous to health as they contain a large amount of toxin and heavy metals. Anyone who has thyroid should consult your nutritionist before taking seaweed.

