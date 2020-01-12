Home Lifestyle Health

Over 50 patients to avail free myeloma treatment at Hyderabad's NIMS Hospital under Arogyasri scheme

Multiple myeloma is a cancer that forms in a white blood cell called plasma cell, which is responsible for making antibodies that recognise and attack germs.

Published: 12th January 2020 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 50 patients availed free myeloma treatment, which would have cost them lakhs of rupees, under the Arogyasri scheme at Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Saturday.

NIMS director K Manohar, speaking to the reporters on the sidelines of the third edition of Indian Myeloma Congress-2020 at the hospital, said over 100 patients consult doctors at NIMS every day. Multiple myeloma is a cancer that forms in a white blood cell called plasma cell, which is responsible for making antibodies that recognise and attack germs.

Dr G Sadasivudu, head of the Department of Medical Oncology at NIMS, said people usually tend to ignore symptoms of blood cancer.

He also said 20 years ago, patients who were affected with myeloma would die within two years. However, with the recent advances in technology, patients live for more than 10 years, he added. He also said, "Services such as chemotherapy and bone marrow transplantation are being provided at the medical oncology department (of NIMS) for multiple myeloma."

The conference got under way on Saturday at NIMS, and was attended by over 270 doctors from India and the USA. An awareness walk on myeloma was conducted by the organising committee

Infra, diagnostic services,PET scans updated at NIMS

During the inaugural session of the Congress, NIMS director Manohar said infrastructure, diagnostic services and PET scan have been updated at the hospital. "Now, patients can avail the service of bone marrow transplant for free at NIMS under the Arogyashri scheme, which otherwise costs more than Rs 10 lakh," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NIMS Multiple myeloma Myeloma treatment Arogyasri scheme
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (File | EPS)
I welcome initiatives taken by students of JNU and Jamia: Tejasvi Surya
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Students must be taken into custody and beaten: Kangana Ranaut on JNU Violence
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
The 16-storey Golden Kayaloram, which housed 40 apartments -- came crumbling down like a pack of cards at 2.15 pm on Sunday, ending the two-day long demolition spree and a culmination of dramatic events. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Maradu implosion: With 'Golden Kayaloram', 'Jains Coral Cave' razing, two-day illegal apartments demolition spree ends
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp