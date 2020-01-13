Home Lifestyle Health

Sanitary napkins for the environmentally conscious woman

The brand, Noraa, will soon launch their panty liners and will eventually extend the line of organic and biodegradable feminine hygiene products.

Noraa’s organic and biodegradable sanitary napkins.

By Express News Service

Sanitation and sanitary pads are a topic of hot debate. As a human race, we were always using organic products. It seems that time has taken a reverse turn with many organic products making their way in the market. Recently, Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins: Nailen Pvt. Ltd. announced the launch of Noraa, 100 per cent organic and biodegradable sanitary napkins. It appears that if one is looking for safer, more responsible options then Noraa is a good catch.

The brand will soon launch their panty liners and will eventually extend the line of organic and biodegradable feminine hygiene products. It seems that a conscious effort is being made to make these products. 

Hemender Singh Hoon, Co-Founder Noraa, on 100 per cent organic and biodegradable sanitary napkins, says, “We’re going back to traditional and natural materials, in a way going back to the roots only to push forward. The concept of making a 100 per cent organic and biodegradable sanitary napkin came from the fact  that the Menstrual Hygiene Alliance of India (MHAI) has approximated that out of 336 million menstruating women in India, 36 per cent use disposable sanitary napkins that total to 121 million women which implies that India has 12.3 billion disposable sanitary napkins to take care of every year, majority of which are not biodegradable/compostable and each pad takes about 700-800 years to  decompose on an average.”

According to the founder, this is the time a buyer prefer an organic product for his or her various needs. 

“It is good for people and the environment as well. Be it that 100 per cent organic cotton shirt or that cruelty-free yummy nude lipstick, we look for the best. Why not go for a superior quality sanitary product that offers you only the good stuff? The product is certified, has superior absorption quality and also has a hassle-free disposal element to it with a paper pouch attached to each napkin.”

