Overweight and obesity are big health problems for Gurugram cops

Cops were tested for blood pressure, diabetes, heart function, bone density and dental cavities. 

Published: 15th January 2020 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Columbia Asia Hospital organised a free health camp for Haryana Police officials on Monday

By Express News Service

Gurugram-based Columbia Asia Hospital, organised a free health camp for Haryana Police officials at Sector 5 Police Station on Monday. Cops were tested for blood pressure, diabetes, heart function, bone density and dental cavities. 

"Overweight and obesity are two big health problems in India. The main causes are lack of physical activity and high intake of processed food. Overweight individuals usually show abnormal heart function, and obesity is an independent risk factor for heart diseases, such as high blood pressure, heart disease, and Type 2 diabetes," said the hospital’s cardiologist Dr Amit Kumar, adding that exercise is a preventive medicine.

“Physical activity improves well-being, as well as reduces the risk of many health conditions. Exercise routines are also the basis of treatment  whether one is on medicines or not,” he added.

