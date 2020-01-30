Fit Bengaluru's third edition to be held on February 15 and 16

Simran Ahuja By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wellness festival Fit Bengaluru is back with its third edition on February 15 and 16. As usual, this edition too focuses on giving visitors a chance to explore various forms of fitness, ranging from the regular kick boxing to more unconventional forms of fitness such as hoop alignment, parkour and calisthenics, capoeira, piloxing, lyrical yoga, poi and more.

The event will take place at UB City and Cubbon Park and according to Uzma Irfan, director, Prestige Group, the main objective of this festival is to inspire people to take to fitness.

“We also want to encourage people to take on a better way of life by exposing them to various aspects of the industry (diverse workouts, diet options etc.) on a single platform,” she says, adding that there is something for every age group at the event.

This two-day festival has at least 15 sessions to offer on both days, including sound bath meditation, drama therapy and art therapy to incorporate a focus on mental wellbeing as well. Festival director Carun Carumbiah adds, "We noticed that people tend to hit a midday slump from 12pm to 2pm. So we’ve included some acrobatic, freestyle, b-boi performances during those hours. Instruments like hand pans, didgeridoo and djembes will also add a musical element to the festival."

On both days, the event winds up with a dance session to end things on a high note, with dancer-choreographer Melvin Louis conducting a session on the second day. Besides this, the event will also introduce people to newer forms of workouts, ones that people wouldn’t have considered as effective fitness routines before.

For instance, Supriya Srivastav’s hula hoop alignment session will focus on aligning your physical and mental self. The session will also focus on hula hooping, which she says, is a great core workout and concentration improving and centering activity.

"I lost 10 kg by just hula hooping because going to a gym was not a solution for me. After monitoring the results on a daily basis, I have developed combination of tricks and fitness modules that are bound to work for any body but it is still not fully explored by adults," says brand strategy consultant, who is also a hula hoop trainer who conducts classes at Studio 7, HSR Layout and The Artery at JP Nagar.

Deepti Martolia’s lyrical yoga session, on the other hand, though strongly rooted in traditional vinyasa flow, is set against the backdrop of soothing instrumental music, while also incorporating elements of contemporary dance in it.

"We focus on micromovements to better understand the transition between postures," explains Martolia, who regularly conducts these sessions Indiranagar. She adds that this slower, softer movement is easier on beginners too.

Some of these workouts may seem like all fun and games, quite literally, since parkour is inspired by military obstacle courses and involves elements of jumping, climbing and rolling. But according to Delson Joy D’Souza, who is conducting the parkour and calisthenics session, one hour of this workout can burn 400-450 calories.

But that’s not the only reason these workouts are gaining popularity. “There are two types of people who opt for these: Those who are bored of monotonous workouts and those who want to relive their childhood dream of jumping around, but with more focus on the technicalities of this,” he says. He regularly conducts these classes at Chaos Faktory, HSR Layout.

Shop till you drop

One can expect to find a host of ethical and organic range of products at the ‘Fit Market’. “Previously we had 10 stalls at the event but this this time we have 50,” says Carumbiah. Expect smoothie bowls, athleisure, locally produced goods, healthy snacks, artisanal teas, handmade ceramics and pottery, and more.

Unconventional workouts decoded: