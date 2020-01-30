Home Lifestyle Health

Private sector should join fight in eradicating non-communicable diseases among employees: Experts

Health Secretary said that the government is now more focussing on preventive health care in the State and corporate companies, doctors body like Indian Medical Association.

Published: 30th January 2020 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

Health Secretary Beela Rajesh giving away awards at the function

Health Secretary Beela Rajesh giving away awards at the function. (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Health Department is now more focussing on preventive health care in the State and corporate companies, doctors body like Indian Medical Association and other stakeholders should join hands with the government in making healthy Tamil Nadu, said Beela Rajesh, Health Secretary.

Speaking at the 12th edition of ‘TANCARE 2020 ‘preventive healthcare and growing industry’ organised by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and the New Indian Express on Wednesday, Beela Rajesh said, "Every CEO of IT companies should take a pledge that they would prevent their employee from non-communicable diseases."

"The NCDs burden is more in employees of organised sector than unorganised sector. Because of career growth and also technology, lifestyle of people has changed. With IT companies having night shifts, working for American companies, the employees are not eating on right time and not sleeping on right time. So, every employer should ensure that their employee gets adequate rest, adequate exercise and also they eat on right time. By doing that, they would be supporting the government in a big way in making healthy people," Beela Rajesh added.

Beela Rajesh also appealed to the employers to ensure that their office canteens are certified in terms of hygiene, health rating and cleanliness. She also requested the corporate companies to adopt one hospital under ‘My hospital, My Pride’ initiative that was announced by the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami recently. 

Dr V Balaji, Convenor, Healthcare Panel, FICCI, TNSC and senior consultant vascular surgeon, Apollo Hospitals also spoke about preventive health care and challenges today. B G Menon, Founder and MD, ACME consulting, J Vignesh Kumar, Senior Vice President-Marketing, The New Indian Express and others also spoke on the occasion.

‘Working with govt’

Dr CN Raja, State President, Indian Medical Association, said the IMA is working with the Health Department in bringing down maternal and infant mortality rate further down. It is also contri-buting to preventing diseases through organising various health screening programmes 

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FICCI TANCARE conference Health conference Beela Rajesh Non communicable diseases
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
Current GDP growth not what India needs: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp