Private sector should join fight in eradicating non-communicable diseases among employees: Experts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Health Department is now more focussing on preventive health care in the State and corporate companies, doctors body like Indian Medical Association and other stakeholders should join hands with the government in making healthy Tamil Nadu, said Beela Rajesh, Health Secretary.

Speaking at the 12th edition of ‘TANCARE 2020 ‘preventive healthcare and growing industry’ organised by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and the New Indian Express on Wednesday, Beela Rajesh said, "Every CEO of IT companies should take a pledge that they would prevent their employee from non-communicable diseases."

"The NCDs burden is more in employees of organised sector than unorganised sector. Because of career growth and also technology, lifestyle of people has changed. With IT companies having night shifts, working for American companies, the employees are not eating on right time and not sleeping on right time. So, every employer should ensure that their employee gets adequate rest, adequate exercise and also they eat on right time. By doing that, they would be supporting the government in a big way in making healthy people," Beela Rajesh added.

Beela Rajesh also appealed to the employers to ensure that their office canteens are certified in terms of hygiene, health rating and cleanliness. She also requested the corporate companies to adopt one hospital under ‘My hospital, My Pride’ initiative that was announced by the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami recently.

Dr V Balaji, Convenor, Healthcare Panel, FICCI, TNSC and senior consultant vascular surgeon, Apollo Hospitals also spoke about preventive health care and challenges today. B G Menon, Founder and MD, ACME consulting, J Vignesh Kumar, Senior Vice President-Marketing, The New Indian Express and others also spoke on the occasion.

‘Working with govt’

Dr CN Raja, State President, Indian Medical Association, said the IMA is working with the Health Department in bringing down maternal and infant mortality rate further down. It is also contri-buting to preventing diseases through organising various health screening programmes