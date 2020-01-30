Home Lifestyle Health

TANCARE conference puts spotlight on preventive healthcare

State Health Minister Dr C Vijaya Bhaskar said that with the evolution of technology, humans have lost exposure to basic health practices like eating fresh foods and maintaining cleanliness.

Published: 30th January 2020 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 02:57 AM   |  A+A-

TANCARE was held on Wednesday at Hotel Taj Connemara

TANCARE was held on Wednesday at Hotel Taj Connemara. (Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Naaz Ghani
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In an effort to spread awareness about preventive healthcare methods, FICCI in collaboration with The New Indian Express organised the 12th edition of TANCARE, a conference for professionals from the medical, corporate and government healthcare sectors.

"With healthcare issues spreading across the country, we need these sectors to cooperate and work together to sensitise about and increase accessibility to preventive healthcare methods," said Dr C Vijaya Bhaskar, Minister of Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare, government of Tamil Nadu, in his valedictory speech at the conference. 

With the evolution of technology, humans have lost exposure to basic health practices like eating fresh foods and maintaining cleanliness, he explained. This has been the cause of decline in the collective heath of the state. In light of this, over 20 speakers from various professional backgrounds spoke about the methods that can be adopted to avoid health risks.

"Because of technological advancements we can now sequence 10 genomes at a time for just $400 as compared to thousands of dollars that it cost ten years ago. We can now predict multiple genome mutations even before birth," said Dr Srinivasan Vedantham, associate director of operations, MedGenome Labs.

In her speech about school health programmes and mandatory requirements, Dr Indira Jayakumar spoke of regular health check-ups, including tests for vitamin D deficiency and mental health issues. "Children today are being diagnosed with a whole new set of medical issues because of the environment they are being exposed to," she said. 

Many preventive techniques have also been adopted in corporate offices. Dr S Sundar, physiatrist, physical medicine and rehabilitation, founder and trustee, Freedom Trust, said, “Comfort at workplace is absolutely essential for better quality of work. Medical issues nowadays trace back to stress. Organisations have to factor in employee health check-ups for maximum efficiency.”

For schoolchildren

In her speech about school health programmes and mandatory requirements, Dr Indira Jayakumar spoke of regular health check-ups including those for mental health issues. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dr C Vijaya Bhaskar TANCARE FICCI
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
Current GDP growth not what India needs: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp