UV disinfection conveyor to sanitise public places

By Express News Service

MSV-India Inc. has come up with a UVT Conveyor that is capable of killing 99.99 per cent germs (including viruses, bacteria, and other pathogens) present on the surfaces of our everyday objects. This can be inserted at all public spaces, including malls, restaurants, hotels, hospitals, schools, colleges, offices and residential complexes.

“The UVT Conveyor uses UV disinfection lamps that emit UV-C rays. Research has shown that these UV-C rays can effectively kill up to 99.99 per cent of the coronavirus. The use of UV-C in disinfecting medical equipment has also been recommended by the Centre of Disease Control and Prevention, USA,” says MSV India Inc., Founder Vandana Vinayak.

The UV-C technology does not leave harmful residues after the sanitisation process, and is even safe to treat food items such as vegetables, fruits, water.



“There are many options to sanitise our hands and bodies, but mechanisms to safely and efficiently sanitise our everyday objects without causing damage to them are few. as a result we end up using more disposable stuff,” says Vinayak. The UVT Conveyor is sustainable, does not require chemicals or other consumables to function, and so there’s no need for refilling. Only the UV-C Lamps might need replacement.



