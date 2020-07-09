STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

UV disinfection conveyor to sanitise public places

The UV-C technology does not leave harmful residues after the sanitisation process, and is even safe to treat food items such as vegetables, fruits, water.

Published: 09th July 2020 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Durga Rao, who used to sell fancy items, now offers sanitisers at his makeshift shop near Vijayawada bus stand

Image used for representation. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS

By Express News Service

MSV-India Inc. has come up with a UVT Conveyor that is capable of killing 99.99 per cent germs (including viruses, bacteria, and other pathogens) present on the surfaces of our everyday objects. This can be inserted at all public spaces, including malls, restaurants, hotels, hospitals, schools, colleges, offices and residential complexes.

“The UVT Conveyor uses UV disinfection lamps that emit UV-C rays. Research has shown that these UV-C rays can effectively kill up to 99.99 per cent of the coronavirus. The use of UV-C in disinfecting medical equipment has also been recommended by the Centre of Disease Control and Prevention, USA,” says MSV India Inc., Founder Vandana Vinayak.

The UV-C technology does not leave harmful residues after the sanitisation process, and is even safe to treat food items such as vegetables, fruits, water.

“There are many options to sanitise our hands and bodies, but mechanisms to safely and efficiently sanitise our everyday objects without causing damage to them are few. as a result we end up using more disposable stuff,” says Vinayak. The UVT Conveyor is sustainable, does not require chemicals or other consumables to function, and so there’s no need for refilling. Only the UV-C Lamps might need replacement.

Availability: msv-india. com/test

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
A medic during collection of samples for COVID-19 diagnosis via rapid-antigen testing.(Photo | PTI)
Encouraging fall in Chennai's COVID-19 positivity rate, but can the trend hold?
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp