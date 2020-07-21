Green tea for the skin

By Express News Service

Last week, Innisfree had its first digital product launch of the new Green Tea Seed Serum. It included a presentation that highlighted the key aspects of the serum, followed by a Q&A session.

“We are very excited to launch our all new Green Tea Seed Serum. It is our hero product. Year after year, we introduce its newer versions to give our audience the best of Korean skincare. And each time, the response has been phenomenal,” said Mini Sood Banerjee, Assistant Director and Head of Marketing at Innisfree India.

“This product has done exceptionally well all over the world. This time we wanted to go even bigger and calling are it the #Hydrocket as it gives a boost of hydration to the deepest layer of the skin, which is the 10th layer.the stratum corneum, to be precise. We have looked forward to introducing this product since a while, and are happy to to finally share it with everyone,” added Banerjee.

The Korean Naturalism beauty brand has studied 3,301 Korean green tea varieties over 10 years to create this beauty green tea. This moisturising ingredient is derived from fresh green tea leaves and extracted by double squeeze method.

The serum consists of moisture amino acids of green tea that penetrate deep into the skin to provide intense hydration. Its lightweight formula is a rapid absorbent to make the skin feeling fresh without any stickiness.

The serum consists of a Dual-Moisture-Rising Technology to protects the moisture path, while the seed oil creates a moisture barrier and keeps the skin hydrated. Innisfree’s Fresh Green Tea Water 2.0 is 3.5 times more concentrated with 16 kinds of moisture amino acids that are components of Natural Moisturising Factor (NMF). The moisture lasts for up to eight hours after application.

This serum claims to hold twice the moisture compared to other creams. It helps in maintaining moisture balance and restores clear and dewy skin.