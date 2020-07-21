STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

'I continued working even from the hospital bed': The cancer survivor's podcast

A cancer survivor has started a podcast, that is helping her and others appreciate life much more than before

Published: 21st July 2020 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

C Pallavi Rao Narvekar

C Pallavi Rao Narvekar

By Bhumika Popli
Express News Service

A new podcast at WYN Studio by an ex-RJ and cancer survivor, C Pallavi Rao Narvekar, brings out the healing power of the voice in these dreary times. It hosts inspiring stories from survivors of critical illness and encourages a number of people to open up and share their story. The 48-year-old from Delhi speaks with The Morning Standard on her latest endeavour.

Any stories that stayed with you long after the episodes ended?

Every story is inspiring, but I’ll talk about Dilshad Master and Kanika Kush. Dilshad is a breast cancer survivor who climbed the Everest Base Camp barely a couple of months post treatment. What a woman! Kanika, in her early 20s, was struck by multiple sclerosis. Adamant as hell that she will not let it become part of her life, she did her research, went pillar-to-post and got a stem cell therapy done to break the disease. She is now free of that autoimmune disorder. Unthinkable!

What is the one common element you discovered between all the guests on your show?

Many, actually. The spirit to fight, survive and thrive post cancer or any chronic illness, accepting and making truce with the illness, the need to respect the body, one’s emotions, closing relationships and pending issue loops, communicating your feelings and most important-loving yourself.

Has this podcast changed your life?

It did in a number of ways. We might think our problems are the biggest and the worst, till you hear the other person’s story. It humbles you. It makes you appreciate your life more. The responses I get post each episode were overwhelming. Starting this podcast has gotten a certain rhythm to life-discipline of weekly timelines. It was just before the lockdown that I gathered and shared my life experiences along with that of my guests, so that others do not make the mistakes we made.

In what way being an RJ is different from being a podcaster?

As an RJ you are bound by many on-air rules and radio parameters. Be it the time limit of 40 seconds to 1 minute before each song, connecting the song to the content and what the listener can relate to.

In a podcast, I have the liberty to speak on topics that are close to me. There are no limitations. You record at your pace, in your space and enjoy it far more.

Though as a RJ, the instant reach is far bigger than a beginner’s podcast, especially in India where the latter is in its nascent stage.

Tell us about your inspiring journey of moving on from Thymoma cancer, accompanied by the autoimmune disorder.

Irrespective of the seriousness of an illness, life keeps moving. I was struck with Myasthenia Gravis, an auto immune disorder, in 2005. In the same year I found out that I also had Thymoma, which is rarely accompanied with Myasthenia Gravis.

From the first diagnosis itself in 2005, I continued working even from the hospital bed. Ideating and sharing content, literally producing the radio shows. It was only later I realised that I was continuously ‘resetting and re-inventing’ myself on the go. From being a RJ to taking up the role of a producer, to eventually head the CSR team for Radio Mirchi pan India, interspersed with my hospital vacations. One should never limit yourself with things you ‘think’ is all that you can do or are good at. When opportunities or situations come, you discover your other talents and strengths.  With Myasthenia Gravis, the autoimmune disorder that I have, life is crippling on days. But, you learn to adjust with it, listen to your body and manoeuvre your day and work accordingly.

I have tried to play the role of a good worker in Radio Mirchi, hopefully an above average mom and got the courage to dwell into forays that I thought only interested me, but never thought I would take up as a vocation. Eventually, I set up ‘Indian Artizans’, working in the handloom saris space directly with the Indian weaver. It is an attempt to support some near extinct weaves and art forms. I now venture into the field of content consultancy.

Any more podcasts in the pipeline?

Yes, many concepts are playing in the head. Mental health, relationship issues, healthy eating and more.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cancer
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp