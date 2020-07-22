STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The art of protein combos

It is only during this pandemic that we’ve started to recognise the immunity- boosting role of proteins. Nevertheless, protein remains a largely neglected nutrient in our country.

Poultry, meat, nuts, are examples of protein-rich foods

By Neelanjana Singh
Express News Service

The subject of protein intake is commonly discussed in the context of sportspersons, gym-goers and those recovering from an illness.

Awareness campaigns such as the annual ‘Protein Week’ (July 24-30) or the ‘Right To Protein’ initiative (celebrated by professional and industry associations) indicate that Indians have a very poor understanding of this nutrient.

This could explain why we don’t eat the foods that meet our protein requirement. We start the day with parathas, upma and bread, while the aloo-samosa remains a ubiquitous snack time favourite.

Our love for carbs has blinded us to our need for protein. Previously, I have talked about the good sources of protein – meats, legumes, dairy, nuts and seeds – that should be included in the everyday diet, and why it is important to distribute these protein sources across the different meals of the day.

This week, I draw your attention to complementing your proteins with the right foods that boost their nutritive value and also enhance the feeling of satiety after a meal.

Let’s start with the best known example of rice and dal. In the popular meal combo of dal-chawal, there’s almost always a larger quantity of rice than dal. This is unlikely to keep us full for a longer stretch of time.

Now, if only we reverse the ratio – eat more dal and less rice – we’ll certainly feel more satiated. Another example worth citing is when we choose to snack on an apple.

It’s surely a healthy choice, but it’s not one to keep us full for much longer than 45 minutes, and we’ll soon be foraging for another munchie.

To keep those hunger pangs at bay, make sure to combine a protein-rich food with the apple. Yogurt, milk, nuts and cheese are some options to consider.

The addition of 1/8th to 1/4th cup of nuts, a string of cheese, or 1 tbsp of nut butter, is all it takes to keep you feeling full for hours.

Food pairing is an important factor to keep in mind while planning a menu. This is particularly important for those trying to lose weight on restricted diets.

Feeling ravenously hungry on such diets is often counter-productive. It’s a good idea to start the day with a protein-rich food, which is known to improve concentration. Poha, a popular breakfast item, is usually prepared with rice flakes (chidwa) and veggies.

To make it protein rich, you can add boiled kala chana or peas to the rice flakes in the ratio of 1:3 for best results. Similarly, you can add nuts or seeds to enrich a sooji upma. Here are some popular meal combos that can be replaced with protein-rich combos for enhanced immunity, weight control, improved muscle mass, and countless other benefits.

