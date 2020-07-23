Wet walls in your home can affect your health

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thanks to the awareness raised due to COVID-19, precautions are already being practised like wearing a mask, sanitization and social distancing.

Apart from this, taking a healthy diet and lots of warm fluids with lemon and honey will also improve immunity, says Dr D Vidyasagar, Consultant ENT surgeon, Shenoy Hospitals, East Marredpally

“Those who are already allergic to the climate change and the parthenium spores should be careful while venturing out and take immediate medication if they catch cold or cough in the initial phase. Daily nasal douching with warm saline or doing Jalneti will help to reduce the viral load in the nose. If cold or cough persists, then consult an ENT or a general physician and get treated. Infants need to be taken care of as cold can cause nose blocks and lead to mouth breathing which in turn causes disturbed sleep and growth issues over a period of time,” he adds.

He suggests: Keep ears dry to avoid fungal and bacterial infections; avoid wearing damp clothes or touching wet walls at home which can breed fungus. Get walls treated to avoid such unpleasant conditions.