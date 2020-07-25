Men more affected by Covid-19 than women: Experts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A recent study in the UK found that researchers expected very high level of sexual activity during lockdown, but interestingly they found a very low level.

This low level could be explained by people currently feeling anxious and stressed owing to the pandemic and not being in the mood to engage in the act.

Moreover, those who are not married or cohabiting may not currently be able to meet up with their sexual partners and similarly those who use online apps to facilitate casual sex will currently not be able to do this.

According to Dr. Priyank Salecha, Urologist & Andrologist/ Urology, Apollo Spectra Hospitals, Kondapur, “The major reason is that the pandemic is known to cause distress and an increase in poor mental health. Prolonged isolation resulting from lockdown’s anti-contagion measures may lead to anxiety, depression, anger, boredom, frustration, and PTSD for some people.” However, research has found that the hormone endorphin that releases during sexual intercourse is known to alleviate stress and anxiety. In fact, people who have intercourse at least once over two weeks were better able to manage stressful situations, found a research from the University of the West of Scotland. So sex could be the distraction that you need amidst this unpredictable crisis.

Although that is easier said than done, desire is not a switch that you can flip using logic. Co-habiting with a family, having a small child to care for, the list of chores that need to be done each day could be a buzz kill.

But on the other hand of this spectrum are couples, who are indeed experiencing a better sexual life amidst social distancing. Proximity is one factor that is working for such couples, especially those who had busy schedules and little time for each other in the presocial distancing era.

Another is the fact their desires are in sync. If you and your partner both want the same thing, does anything else really matter? He states that it is well documented that men are more disproportionately affected by Covid-19 than women. There are theories that it may relate to occupational risk, smoking or lifestyle, but recently, research is focusing more on the biological differences between the sexes, specifically our chromosomal and hormonal makeup.”

Despite all the above, Harvard Medical School and the American Sexual Health Association (ASHA), have come up with some safe sex guidelines which can help you cope with disease anxiety, stay safe and still enjoy the pleasure of sex once the restrictions are eased in your area. “In spite of all above, sexual intimacy or sexual activity is an important part of life, but with government guidance instructing us to keep our distance from others; it’s time to get creative about how we manage our sex lives,” he adds. The following are some of the tips given by experts that you can use to have safe sex. ·

You are your safest sex partner, as the ASHA puts it. Masturbation is not likely to spread Covid-19, especially if you wash your hands with soap and water or disinfect your hands and all sex toys before and after use.