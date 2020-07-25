WFH, troubled economy causing sexual stress in men

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There has been a surge in sexual health queries across counselling lines and Rajat Jhadav, Co-Founder, Bold Care, a digital men’s health and wellness platform, confirms the same.

Founded in October 2019, the team provides Indian men with easy online doctor consultations and personalised treatment kits, delivered to their doorstep. He gives us some important insights into the average Indian man’s sexual health patterns.

Have there been more queries or specifically those related to sexual health during the pandemic which may be indicative of a certain pattern or trend?

Yes, we have seen a surge in people reaching out to us as the lockdown progressed. Hectic Work-From-Home (WFH) schedules and a troubled economy are factors that contribute to stress and stress is a leading cause for sexual health issues.

Apart from this, marital stress that is further exacerbated by home confinement leads to greater sexual health issues.

Most couples in India have no idea about their own sexual preferences or the interests of their partners. Our doctors are thus attuned to looking at several angles when dealing with a patient.

Rajat Jhadav

Is there any research or study that throws light on the need to focus on sexual health treatments for men?

India has some of the highest rates of impotence — which is medically known as Erectile Dysfunction (ED) — among men, at least 50% of Indian men above the age 40 experience some form of ED. These numbers have earned India the distinction of being called the so-called impotence capital of the world. Despite such staggering numbers, the conversations around this topic in general public discourse are almost non-existent and what is even more surprising is that the majority of Indian men do not consult doctors when faced with ED. The men who do get a consultation are often scammed by quack practitioners who are uncertified sexologists. If India is to overcome this problem, conversations around men’s sexual health and wellness must become part of the mainstream. We currently offer holistic treatment plans for problems men may face with erection, ejaculation, and fertility. We provide a mix of authentic allopathy medication and natural products coupled with free consultations with doctors who specialise in men’s sexual health.

What are the three sexual health issues that most men suffer from, but rarely talk about?

If we look at the 50+ demographic, there is still some level of conversation around sexual health, of course, this is all within the boundaries of what is considered appropriate within our society. But the problem with this is that the average age of a man suffering from sexual disorders is drastically coming down due to the changing lifestyles. According to our data, the average age for men experiencing sexual dysfunction today is about 30. And because issues like impotence are considered problems for older men, the conversion in the younger demog raphic o f men i s nonexistent.

The three most common sexual health issues among men would be :-

Erectile dysfunction

Premature ejaculation

Sperm and fertility Issues

What is the current size of the market and its potential?

Sildenafil or generic Viagra is used to treat Erectile Dysfunction and is the most common selling drug in the world. According to some estimates, generic viagra sales amount to more than `400 cr per month in India, but these numbers are not accurate because most of the drugs are sold without a prescription and because the issue is surrounded by stigma. Globally, the ED market is estimated to grow to about US$ 8.4 billion by 2027. This figure might be staggering to some, but considering the increasing prevalence of ED due to modern day sedentary and stressful lifestyles, it is only understandable that the market for this will grow exponentially in the years to come.

Are men opening up about these issues? What has been your experience?

We have faced a multitude of issues while getting our platform up and running. This is mainly due to the stigma surrounding sexual health in India. From payment gateways denying us access to corporates hanging up on us during marketing phone calls, we have witnessed firsthand how men’s sexual health is such a stigmatised topic. The biggest challenge we have faced though is to convince people that we have scientifically backed products for men in India. However, having said all of this, we have received heartfelt letters and messages from men all over the country who have thanked us for addressing the issue of sexual health. All this encouragement motivated us to continue working towards improving men’s sexual health in India.

What are the industry trends that are changing the way that the sexual health and wellness sector is being perceived by public?

First of all, people have started trusting online platforms to provide end-toend solutions; the rise of telehealth medicine is mainly responsible for this. We not only provide prescription and natural sexual health products, but also free consultations with expert sexologists, follow up appointments, and easy refills of medicines on a monthly/quarterly period. Another factor influencing this sector is greater awareness among couples. More and more couples are understanding the importance of sexual wellbeing. This is not just related to good sexual intercourse but also family planning and lifestyle.

When does a man have to understand he needs help with sexual health?

Are there any indicators? Men need to start thinking about sexual health from their early 20s because this is when most people develop unhealthy habits like excessive smoking and drinking, and sedentary lifestyles full of stress. Sexual issues are never medical problems by themselves but are an underlying symptom of something else that is going wrong in the body. Apart from excessive smoking and drinking, issues like diabetes, urological problems and cardiovascular diseases can also cause sexual dysfunction. For those who lead extremely stressful lifestyles, it is important to keep an eye on sexual health.