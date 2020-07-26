STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Genetic mutation that may make some people more vulnerable to COVID-19 identified: Scientists

A rapid clinical sequencing of all the genes performed in the study, and segregation in available family members, found that the variants of the TLR7 gene in the patients had a loss of function.

Published: 26th July 2020 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

The researchers also come across another pair of young brothers who have fallen seriously ill with COVID-19, and admitted in the ICU for mechanical ventilation.

The researchers also come across another pair of young brothers who have fallen seriously ill with COVID-19, and admitted in the ICU for mechanical ventilation. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Scientists have identified a gene in humans which they say could be an essential player in the immune response against the novel coronavirus, an advance that may lead to better understanding and treatment of COVID-19.

The research, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, analysed variation of the genetic makeup of four young male patients with severe COVID-19 from two families, who did not have any preexisting medical conditions that made them predisposed to the deadly disease.

According to the scientists from Radboud University Medical Center in the Netherlands, the patients had variants of the gene TLR7, along with defects in the production of immune system molecules type I and II interferons.

They said the patients who were previously well before developing respiratory insufficiency due to severe COVID-19, required mechanical ventilation in the ICU.

ALSO READ | How coronavirus molecules 'camouflage' in host cell decoded, may lead to drug development: Experts

A rapid clinical sequencing of all the genes performed in the study, and segregation in available family members, found that the variants of the TLR7 gene in the patients had a loss-of-function.

"In this case series of four young male patients with severe COVID-19, rare putative loss-of-function variants of X-chromosomal TLR7 were identified that were associated with impaired type I and II IFN responses," the scientists wrote in the study.

The researchers explained that TLR-genes help produce a family of protein receptors on the surface of human cells that play an important role in the recognition of pathogens.

They said these receptors recognise infectious agents like bacteria and viruses in the body and activate the immune system.

"TLR7 triggers the production of so-called interferons, signaling proteins that are essential in the defense against virus infections," the scientists explained.

Earlier research had noted that alterations in the TLR7 gene may result in hardly any of these receptor proteins from being produced.

While TLR7 function had so far never been associated with an inborn error of immunity, the new findings, according to the scientists, indicate that its role is essential for protection from the novel coronavirus.

"So it seems that the virus can replicate undisturbed because the immune system does not get a message that the virus has invaded," explained geneticist Alexander Hoischen, a co-author of the study.

"Because TLR7, which must identify the intruder and subsequently activate the defense, is hardly present.

That could be the reason for the severity of the disease in these brothers," Hoischen said.

The researchers also come across another pair of young brothers who have fallen seriously ill with COVID-19, and admitted in the ICU for mechanical ventilation.

When the scientists investigated the genetic code of these two brothers, they again saw a mistake in the makeup of the TRL7 gene.

"The effect on the gene is the same, however, because these brothers also do not make sufficient functional TLR7 protein.

Suddenly we had four young people with a defect in the same gene, all of whom had fallen seriously ill from the SARS-CoV-2 virus," Hoischen said.

The discovery, according to the scientists, not only provides more insight into the fundamental workings of the immune system, but it may also have important consequences for the treatment of severely ill COVID-19 patients.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Genetic mutation covid 19 COVID 19 Covid 19 immunity Coronavirus
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp