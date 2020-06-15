STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Organic cleanser for fruits, vegetables 

The Veggie Wash is an organic cleanser consisting of corn, coconut, apple cider vinegar and citric acid to disinfect fruits and vegetables thoroughly.

By Express News Service

With the global health scare due to the outbreak of COVID-19, people are being extra careful of what enters their kitchen and ways to clean them.

From using soap water to baking soda and lemon water, cleaning vegetables and fruits has its own challenges. To make things a little easier, Qraa Herbals has launched Veggie Wash.

The Veggie Wash is an organic cleanser consisting of corn, coconut, apple cider vinegar and citric acid to disinfect fruits and vegetables thoroughly. The solution removes wax, soil, chemicals, bacteria and viruses present on the surface of fruits and vegetables. It is said to be 100 per cent safe, does not contain any harmful preservatives, detergent soap, chlorine, perfume or alcohol. Add 15ml of Veggie Wash to 500ml of water to soak fresh fruits and vegetables for one minute. Wash the fruits and vegetables individually in the solution. Place them in a strainer and wash them under running tap water. A three per cent Veggie Wash to water ratio is recommended to effectively cleanse fruits and vegetables.

“During this lockdown, sanitisation is our key area of focus. Disinfecting fruits and vegetables ensures that the food we consume is detoxified and fit for consumption. Veggie Wash effectively eliminates harmful toxins, bacteria and viruses from fruits and vegetables,” says Karan Gupta, the Director of Qraa Herbals.

Availablity: Qraa Men, Amazon and Flipkart

