Spending too much time looking at screen? Check these tips for a healthy mind, body

Online classes, webinars, longer screen hours... health experts weigh in with tips that youngsters can follow

Published: 15th June 2020 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Simran Ahuja
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Back ache. Blurry vision. A stiff neck. Throbbing pain in the head. One would normally associate these problems with professionals who spend long hours in front of a computer screen. But without proper care, students, who are now attending a new academic year online, can also fall prey to such conditions. Medical experts say there are a few tips that students can incorporate in order to adjust to these changes in a healthy manner.  

Eye see you

While choosing a gadget, the bigger the screen, the better. According to Dr Sandeep Suresh Patil, one should maintain a straight or downward gaze while looking at a screen.

“The top edge of the monitor should be in line with the child’s eye or chin. An upward gaze would lead to a reduction in blinking,” says the associate consultant, opthamalogy, Sakra Hospital.

Taking breaks to look away is key. “The switch causes the muscles to relax,” says Dr Bhujang Shetty, eye surgeon and chairman, Narayana Nethralaya.

Agrees Dr Sheetal Ballal, consultant, opthalmology, Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, who adds that adequate exposure to sunlight could also be an alternative.

Students also have to be mindful of eye strain caused beyond online classes.

Dr Ashwin Santosh Shetty, consultant, ophthalmology, Aster CMI Hospital, says, “Even work breaks have turned into indulging in OTT platforms. This adds to eye stress.” Dark circles and puffiness may also be a consequence of eye strain and excess screen consumption, says Dr Sushant Shetty, head, medical operations, Services and Engineering, Kaya Ltd.  

Sitting right

It may be tempting for a student to stay in bed while he attends a virtual class, but experts advise against this. The best option would be a comfortable chair, one that allows the child to sit in an upright position. “Place a pillow if you are unable to reach the back rest of the chair.

If a child moves all the way back, the backs of their knees would touch the chair and if it is in a compressed situation for a long time, it may affect the nerves situated there,,” points out Dr Umesh Srikantha, consultant, neurosurgery, head of spine services, Aster CMI.

Since excessive misuse of keyboard and mouse could cause wrist, elbow and finger injuries, physiotherapist Pooja Pandey Tripathi says, “The mouse should be just to the side of the keyboard so that the elbow does not have to leave the side of the body to reach for it.”

Mind matters 

With so many interactions going online, one might suffer from ‘virtual burnout’. Dr Vinod Kumar says 80 per cent of any communication is non-verbal –  an aspect that gets lost online.

“So your brain works extra to understand the communication,” says the psychiatrist and head, Mpower. The solution, he adds, is sticking to the basics – following a strict routine and establishing boundaries between study and play. “Parents need to lead by example. If a student sees their parent being disciplined, they’ll follow suit,” he says. 

Quick steps, better results 

Place your device at a distance of 60-100 cm from the eye

Every 20 minutes, stare at an object 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds

Become more conscious of how often you blink

Adjust screen settings by comparing it to a white paper

Include almonds, fresh greens, and nuts in the diet

Take a break of 5-10 minutes every 45-50 minutes, to avoid being in the same posture for prolonged periods

Keep the elbows bent at 90 degrees next to body, with the elbow and wrist in one straight line

Ensure your feet rest flat on the ground or on a stool

(With inputs from Vidya Iyengar)

