Are you good enough to help others?

In the wake of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide, we find out if those offering help to others with suicidal thoughts are equipped to do so.

Published: 18th June 2020 08:44 AM

Depression, Loneliness, Trauma

Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Social media is flooded with posts expressing grief over Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide and how he battled all alone with depression till he decided to quit this world. Among these posts are also ones offering help to those, who are suffering from mental health.

Many of the posts read: "Reach out if you feel depressed or don’t see any hope in this world. I am just a call away", or "Don’t suffer alone, we are there for you". At the same time, there are posts doing the rounds quite paradoxical to these messages.

The post of a 21-year-old engineering student of MJ College, Habiba Mazhar reads: "For a day or two these people, who are posting such messages will actually listen to you or answer your call. But just after a few days they will start getting irritated asking the sufferer to fix himself/herself. Such self-help euphoria is short-lived."

She may not be wrong as mental health experts say that when you take the role of a caregiver even from a distance you share an energy chord with the other person which can weaken if you are emotionally/mentally not whole which can end up draining you, in the end, creating an acerbic relationship between the two of you.

While everybody is busy with his or her own problems, how are they even equipped to lend others a shoulder to cry on?

Explains clinical psychologist Radhika Acharya, "In 2014 Telugu actor Uday Kiran killed himself. The last year Cafe Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha committed suicide. And now it’s Sushant. What’s the real reason? Where’s this helplessness originating from? The human race has the ability to take stress and rebuild what’s lost, burnt, or destroyed. But since childhood this is not inculcated in our upbringing, we are taught only of success asked to see failure as a stepping stone. One is never taught how to face failure and live with it. And this goes both for the sufferer and the one offering help. The other person feels empty after a few conversations and is hence not able to provide continuous support. Listening to a person’s trouble isn’t healing; if this continues s/he needs to be directed to a mental health professional."

She advises that as an empathetic person you need to be careful not to become the punchbag of the other person. Certain keywords, that a layperson might not know the effect of, can trigger something drastic in a person suffering from a mental health issue.

"That’s another area you have to be careful of if you are offering emotional help to someone," says Diana Monteiro, counselling psychologist and director of the Hyderabad Academy of Psychology. At the same time, there are people who think that an hour’s talk can make the other person’s mental health problems disappear within a fortnight.

To this, she suggests taking note of the warning signs, "Asking them to visit a psychologist won’t mean that you are pushing them to a black hole. Instead, it will help them if they are thinking of suicide or have really dark thoughts seeing everything around them as depressing." There are gatekeeper training models for the laypersons which are rather directives for support and can’t be confused with treatment.

Says Baijesh, clinical psychologist Chetana Hospital, "Even if a layperson takes the training, they may not always have the bandwidth to deal with another person’s emotional outbursts and can not rightly help them. It’s best to direct them to a professional."

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

(The writer can be contacted at saima@newindianexpress)

