ILI okay, but need to define COVID Like Illness: Expert

BENGALURU: Dr V Ramana Dhara, Professor at the Indian Institute of Public Health, Hyderabad, who has expertise in non-communicable diseases and injuries and infectious diseases, said a ‘cytokine storm’ could be the reason behind the high number of COVID-19 deaths in the country. Here are excerpts from the

How is the pandemic progressing?

It is very hard to predict. Earlier, it was expected to peak in June-July, but now the models show that it will peak in November. All predictions are based on data from previous epidemics. However, this virus is behaving very differently.

Data shows high recovery rate. Is this the right indicator to check the progress of the pandemic?

Recovery rates represent infections that have occurred 2-3 weeks ago so there is a need to observe if this trend persists. Also, mortality rates are best indictors of the pandemic’s progress.

There is a lot of discussion around ‘cytokine’ and ‘cytokine storm’ causing more deaths. Can you explain?

Cytokines are small soluble molecules or proteins released by the immune system in response to an infection. As they inform immune cells to counter the infections, cytokines trigger inflammation. It’s like an army of soldiers who are trying to communicate to every cell in the body. It takes the message from one cell to another about where the virus is and how to attack it.

It’s the immune system’s signalling agent. However, ‘cytokine storm’ is when the immune system loses the ability to identify good cells from virus-affected or bad cells. Then it goes on hyperdrive and basically starts destroying all cells.

Can this hyperdrive cause death?

Yes. If an abnormally high quantity of cytokine proteins are released into the blood too quickly, the body’s immune response is more than it should be. This hyper reaction can cause death.

What should our focus be now?

Due to lack of options for treatment, India should focus on increasing testing and syndromic surveillance to ensure we detect cases early and isolate them. The Centre for Disease Control (CDC), US, has come up with a new definition called Covid Like Illness (CLI).

This is similar to our Influenza-like Illness. However, it has a few additional symptoms included. India has to come up with its own definition based on our data. Syndromic surveillance, being suggested by epidemiologists like Dr Giridhara Babu, will definitely help in identifying patients.

AIIMS is conducting a pilot study to assess effects of radiation therapy on COVID-19 patients...

In the 1940s, before the first antibiotic penicillin was discovered, doctors used radiation therapy to treat pneumonia. Radiation therapy helps reduce inflammation in the lungs, and may also help in preventing cytokine storms.

Recently, researchers at Emory University Hospital, led by Dr Mohammad Khan, Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology, treated five Covid-19 patients with severe pneumonia, who required supplemental oxygen and whose health was deteriorating. These patients were given a single low-dose of radiation. Patients were in and out of the Radiotherapy Department in 10-15 minutes.

Within 24 hours, four patients showed rapid improvement in oxygenation and mental status (more awake, alert, talkative) and were discharged from the hospital 12 days later. Blood tests and repeated imaging of the lungs confirmed that the radiation was effective, and did not cause adverse effects. However, they are only case studies on a small sample size. However, in the US, researchers may apply for clinical trials.