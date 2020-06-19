STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Treating COVID patients with blood plasma from those recovered is safe, says study

The new study, conducted over 20,000 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, was based on a century-old idea in medicine that has been used against measles, influenza and Ebola.

Published: 19th June 2020 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.

Among the first 5,000 patients who received a plasma transfusion, the death rate in the week after the transfusion was 12 per cent. (EPS | Sunish P Surendran)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Treating patients suffering from coronavirus infection with transfusion of blood plasma from those who already recovered from the disease have been found to be safe and beneficial, a study suggested.

The new study, conducted over 20,000 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, was based on a century-old idea in medicine that has been used against measles, influenza and Ebola. The treatment, also called convalescent plasma, found that people who recover from infection have virus-fighting antibodies floating in their blood, and transfusions of their plasma -- the clear liquid after blood cells are removed -- may give recipients' immune systems an assist in fighting off the virus, The Washington Post reported.

The study, published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings on Thursday, is the largest analysis yet of an experimental treatment rapidly deployed in the early weeks of the pandemic through a grass-roots effort by physicians. What started as a proposal in a medical journal rapidly drew more than 2,000 medical institutions into a collaborative effort to work out the logistics of collecting and deploying the plasma.

"The actionable message here is that this is safe, inexpensive, and the mortality rates in sick patients are quite low," said Michael Joyner, an anesthesiologist at the Mayo Clinic who led the study.

But he acknowledged there is a "chicken and egg" conundrum in trying to conclusively determine the effectiveness of the treatment. The patients were given the treatment through an expanded access program created by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), not in a clinical trial in which patients are randomly assigned to receive the treatment or a placebo.

ALSO WATCH:

The data, he pointed out, are consistent with the treatment being beneficial. Among the first 5,000 patients who received a plasma transfusion, the death rate in the week after the transfusion was 12 per cent. That first group of patients received transfusions at a time when plasma was often in short supply and was administered to patients late in their illness. In the larger study, the mortality rate fell to less than 9 per cent.

There is no comparison group of patients who did not receive plasma, but the researchers speculate the death rate may have dropped because plasma became more widely available and was given earlier in the disease, which is when doctors say it is more likely to work, based on use in other diseases.

But other factors could also explain that drop in mortality -- as the pandemic went on, physicians might have gotten better at treating COVID-19 patients, or people with less severe illness may have begun to show up at the hospital and receive the treatment. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus pandemic Plasma Therapy
India Matters
For representational purposes
Ladakh standoff: Hundreds of Twitter handles from Pakistan spreading false info
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
19 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs, 3 states in focus as elections begin
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagment party on June 30, 2018, held at Antilla, in south Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar lose Instagram followers
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Modi govt's pet project Bharatmala Phase-1 to get delayed by 4 years: ICRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With no one venturing out to the sea for fishing, mechanised fishing boats are anchored at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | P Jawahar
Chennai Lockdown Day 1: Fish seller throws hundreds of fish into dustbin
Late Malayalam director Sachy
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away, Mollywood pays tribute
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp