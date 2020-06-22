Five super-healthy foods that will boost your immunity this monsoon

By IANS

NEW DELHI: This year has been nothing short of eventful so far, and with monsoon knocking at our doors, little modifications in our diet can save us from more unwanted trouble on the health front.

It is a cue for everyone to adopt a diet that suits the changing weather, which brings with it seasonal maladies such as the flu, allergies, and infections.

With the worldwide threat of the coronavirus pandemic looming at large, now is not the time to get sick and be privy to a whole lot of infections. The period calls for building a strong and robust immunity that will help you steer clear of the season's diseases.

The best way to go about it is practicing a balanced lifestyle which involves nutritious eating habits, plenty of exercise, yoga and meditation, deep sleep and a positive outlook towards life. Eating right is perhaps the most crucial aspect towards a healthy and disease-free body, Gaia founder and director Dolly Kumar told.

Here is her list of five super-healthy foods that will not only boost your immunity and health but also ensure that you remain active and focused during the day.

Green tea

Every Indian loves a nice cup of steaming hot tea, especially during the monsoon hours. Sipping tea in the comfort of your homes while listening to the music of the monsoon shower is one of the simpler pleasures of life. Instead of having regular milk and sugar concoction, switch to a nice and aromatic cup of green tea. A warm healthy dose of green tea helps you stay invigorated throughout the day. Green tea is fortified with natural antioxidants. It is also a great source for bolstering the immune system and enhancing one's memory. The minerals and nutrients in green tea help the body to detoxify its impurities accumulated over time. They also improve the body's digestive system and also help in cleansing the skin.

Honey

It is nature's answer to most health ailments. Honey is the ideal remedy for sore throats, coughs and cold due to its soothing effect on the throat. Multifloral honey, when consumed with some ginger, is the perfect cure for ailing throats. A natural substitute for sugar, multifloral honey is also a great immunity booster as it is free from fat, cholesterol and sodium.

Neem

Neem is the king of all medicinal plants and has been used since the ancient times to cure all kinds of diseases and disorders. It is the perfect remedy for stomach bugs, which are so prevalent in this season. The cooling properties of neem are next to none and can be consumed in the form of readymade capsules. Its anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and blood-cleansing properties aid in building up the body's resistance against external infections and malicious agents. Neem also helps in strengthening the body's immunity and digestion.

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is great for maintaining the overall health. It is a powerhouse of nutrients as it contains more than twenty amino acids and essential minerals such as calcium, magnesium, and sodium along with enzymes, vitamins, polysaccharides, nitrogen and other vital nutrients. It also improves hair and skin texture and keeps them healthy and lustrous. A natural cure for constipation and acidity, Aloe vera can also improve the body's digestive system.

Olive oil

The rainy season is a catalyst for heightening one's cravings for fried snacks like pakoras. It is alright to indulge your taste buds every once in a while. Just make sure that you replace the ordinary cooking oil with the healthy and extra flavorful light olive oil. Olive oil being rich in mono-saturated fatty acids, has a light texture that complements a dish perfectly, making it a great alternative to regular cooking oil and ideal for almost all cuisines. It also reduces the risk of cancer, Type-2 Diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and breast cancer as it is packed with numerous anti-oxidants. Now who said fried pakoras cannot be healthy!