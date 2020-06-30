STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Don’t panic if you sneeze! Could be flu, not COVID-19

With the ease in restrictions and approaching monsoons, there looms a threat of influenza amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 30th June 2020 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the ‘new normal’, experts see yesterday’s health concerns re-emerging, especially post-Covid-19. While Covid-19 continues to be a major contagion, experts advise to be watchful for influenza – a highly virulent respiratory bug and a Vaccine-Preventable Disease (VPD).

Be prepared  

With the ease in restrictions and approaching monsoons, there looms a threat of influenza amid Covid-19 pandemic.

As both these infections have a similar clinical presentation such as difficulty in breathing, fever and pneumonia, it is advisable to be prevented against influenza to rule out the danger of one certain diagnosis.

“With this being the season for influenza, dengue and other tropical infections, it is difficult to clinically differentiate between them,” says Dr K Shiva Raju, senior consultant physician and head, Department of Medicine, KIMS, Secunderabad.

Fortunately, influenza can be prevented by effectively administering the latest strain of Influenza Quadrivalent vaccines as per WHO recommendations.

Elaborating Dr G Sampath, ex-medical officer, the Institute of Preventive Medicine, Hyderabad said, “In India, adult vaccination has not gained as much importance as childhood vaccines. In this stressful world full of lifestyle diseases, adults need vaccinations as much as children. Individuals with comorbidities like diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD), are more susceptible to influenza and Coronavirus.” Dr Shiva adds, “The severity of these virus infections can be reduced by 60 per cent when vaccinated.”

Protect the protectors

“Along with all individuals resuming work, the influenza vaccine should be mandatory for Healthcare Workers (HCWs),” recommends Dr Shiva. Vaccination of HCWs will not only protect them from occupational exposure, but also protect their patients, especially the ones who are vulnerable, like babies below six months of age, and elderly population with comorbidities. Dr Sampath also added, “The health environment across the world is changing and employee wellness programs need to keep pace – it can no longer be restricted to a token fitness or social session.”

Lead to complications

Dr Tapaswi Krishna, consultant pulmonologist, Global Hospital, Lakdi-ka-pul cautions against “blanket everyone taking the influenza vaccine.” While saying that children under the age of five and senior citizens over 60 with comorbidities may be recommended to get vaccinated, everyone should not just take it. She says, “If someone is either symptomatic or asymptomatic Covid-19 carrier and takes the vaccine unknowingly, it can lead to antibody clash that can prove counter-productive.” Instead, she recommends, “social distancing, hand sanitisation and mask for all kind of flu.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 coronavirus seasonal flu
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp