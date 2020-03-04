Home Lifestyle Health

'Your brain is better on music': All the benefits it has

This post-graduate in neuroscience with more than a decade of experience in the field of sound and music, has won more than 14 international and national awards for her research work.

Published: 04th March 2020 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Anju Sharma with two of the musical instruments she uses in her healing practice.

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

Alex Doman once said: “Music has real health benefits. It boosts dopamine, lowers cortisol and it makes us feel great. Your brain is better on music.” And 33-year-old Delhi-based psychiatrist Anju Sharma took this to the heart,  and is on a mission to heal people with music and not medicines despite being a doctor.

Sharma, who is a sound and energy master and wellness coach, says, “I have stopped giving medicines to people for the past two years. I try to heal them their own way. Any kind of disease enters our body through sound. So, we should deal with it through sound instead of medicines, which give instant relief that is of no help in the long run.”

Sharma has an array instruments (happy drum, ocean drum, crystal bowl, chimes, seven types of rattles, base drum, xylophone, base drum, rainstick, handpan, gong, waterwave, wine glass and even matka) at her disposal for sound healing. “I have learnt playing these instruments from different gurus in Germany, Tibet, Sri Lanka, Bangkok, Nepal and Ladakh. But now, I am continuously doing research and coming up with my own ways. My workshops are more about emotional trauma healing because the ultimate mission is to heal people,” says Sharma, who is the founder of musical healing band, Sound of Infinity. The band has 11 members with Sharma as the lead.

Sharma specialises in 128 traditional and international healing modalities and therapies such as colour, hydro, art, verbal, non-verbal and others. She is also a certified aromatherapy facilitator, master trainer in scientific vastu healing, as well as energy and radiation healing. About ailments and treatments, the healer originally from Agra, says, “All ailments are different from each other. The first step is to understand the kind of suffering. We don’t use sound for every medical problem. Cancer is a sensitive disease and arthritis is more painful. We have to understand the emotional, psychological and physiological connection of the problem. Only then, we begin the healing process. Therapies, session durations, equipment used and intensity of sound are different for different problems.”  

At her centre in Pitampura, she’s assisted by a team of nine. “These are not experts but my ex-patients, who saw a great deal of improvement in their family members suffering from ailments like paralysis and arthritis. My work is mostly intuitive, and I follow a holistic approach. I feel if a person comes to me once for treatment, I make sure they are cured and don’t have to come again.”

This post-graduate in neuroscience with more than a decade of experience in the field of sound and music, has won more than 14 international and national awards for her research work.

“Music is good for the respiratory system, which in turn helps the nervous and circulatory system to function better. Every person reacts differently to music, but it has the power to heal everyone,” Sharma concludes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Music benefits
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp