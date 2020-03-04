'Your brain is better on music': All the benefits it has

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

Alex Doman once said: “Music has real health benefits. It boosts dopamine, lowers cortisol and it makes us feel great. Your brain is better on music.” And 33-year-old Delhi-based psychiatrist Anju Sharma took this to the heart, and is on a mission to heal people with music and not medicines despite being a doctor.



Sharma, who is a sound and energy master and wellness coach, says, “I have stopped giving medicines to people for the past two years. I try to heal them their own way. Any kind of disease enters our body through sound. So, we should deal with it through sound instead of medicines, which give instant relief that is of no help in the long run.”

Sharma has an array instruments (happy drum, ocean drum, crystal bowl, chimes, seven types of rattles, base drum, xylophone, base drum, rainstick, handpan, gong, waterwave, wine glass and even matka) at her disposal for sound healing. “I have learnt playing these instruments from different gurus in Germany, Tibet, Sri Lanka, Bangkok, Nepal and Ladakh. But now, I am continuously doing research and coming up with my own ways. My workshops are more about emotional trauma healing because the ultimate mission is to heal people,” says Sharma, who is the founder of musical healing band, Sound of Infinity. The band has 11 members with Sharma as the lead.

Sharma specialises in 128 traditional and international healing modalities and therapies such as colour, hydro, art, verbal, non-verbal and others. She is also a certified aromatherapy facilitator, master trainer in scientific vastu healing, as well as energy and radiation healing. About ailments and treatments, the healer originally from Agra, says, “All ailments are different from each other. The first step is to understand the kind of suffering. We don’t use sound for every medical problem. Cancer is a sensitive disease and arthritis is more painful. We have to understand the emotional, psychological and physiological connection of the problem. Only then, we begin the healing process. Therapies, session durations, equipment used and intensity of sound are different for different problems.”

At her centre in Pitampura, she’s assisted by a team of nine. “These are not experts but my ex-patients, who saw a great deal of improvement in their family members suffering from ailments like paralysis and arthritis. My work is mostly intuitive, and I follow a holistic approach. I feel if a person comes to me once for treatment, I make sure they are cured and don’t have to come again.”



This post-graduate in neuroscience with more than a decade of experience in the field of sound and music, has won more than 14 international and national awards for her research work.



“Music is good for the respiratory system, which in turn helps the nervous and circulatory system to function better. Every person reacts differently to music, but it has the power to heal everyone,” Sharma concludes.