Skincare experts on how to protect your skin from harsh colours this Holi

By Express News Service

Beauty and skincare experts point out that your skin needs to be attended with equal care as many don’t bother what the colours are made of. Here is what the experts suggest.

It is important to protect your skin from the harsh chemicals that many colours come bearing along with the fun. Shivani Prabhakar, Marketing Head and Product Innovation, SoulTree, suggests applying Ayurvedic face oils or moisturisers. “Applying face oils or moisturisers before playing with colours on Holi will help replenish the skin, restore its oil balance and protect your skin from absorbing harmful chemicals.” Do this at least 30 minutes before you plan to step out so the moisturiser has time to settle into the pores. “This prevents the colour from sticking to your skin and makes it easier to scrub off later. Also, oil your hair strands before playing with colours to form a protective shield on your hair and prevent the colour from seeping into your scalp,” adds Madhavi Irani, Chief Content Officer, Nykaa.com.

For oily skin, Rajni Ohri, Founder, Ohria Ayurveda, recommends using a layer of Aloe Vera gel mixed in honey with a few drops of jojoba oil to form a light breathable layer. “Jojoba oil is a wax that layers the skin without causing breakouts,” adds Ohri. While most of the Holi action takes place outside and the sun can be more of a foe than a friend. “It’s best to apply a sunscreen 20 minutes before stepping out of your house to avoid the unwanted skin tanning and skin problems from your end. For better results use a sunscreen that contains a SPF higher than SPF 20,” says Plabita Sharma, Skincare Expert, The Body Shop India.

To protect your lips, apply an organic lip balm instead of petroleum jelly. Ishaan Jain, Director, Biotique, encourages all to keep their lips well moisturised and hydrated “Your lips are as susceptible to catch colour. Since lips have no oil glands, they are prone to chipping and flaking, so protecting them with a lip balm with SPF is equally important,” shares Irani. Additionally, Dr Suruchi Puri, Dermatologists & Cosmologist, Medi Makeovers, urges avoiding the use of contact lens. “Nails too need care. Trim the nails short and it’s better to use a nail lacquer or nail paint,” says Puri. Apply a topcoat for added protection and to prevent staining nails. After the festivities are over, simply remove with an acetone-free nail polish remover.

