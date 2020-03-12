STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Young fighters' tale of courage, resilience against cancer

Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals observed Annual Brave Hearts Day on March 7, celebrating the courage and strong determination of children to fight cancer.

Published: 12th March 2020 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Child cancer survivors along with their mothers and hospital staff at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital

Child cancer survivors along with their mothers and hospital staff at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals observed Annual Brave Hearts Day on March 7, celebrating the courage and strong determination of children to fight cancer. Children who have successfully beaten cancer or are undergoing treatment at Apollo hospitals were present on the occasion along with their parents. Besides, there were doctors, nurses, and support groups working with childhood cancer.

The event saw heartwarming performances by patients, cancer survivors and hospital staff. Children who have gone on to achieve outstanding success in sports and other arenas were felicitated on the occasion. The hospital management also honoured support groups working for childhood cancer like Cankids, HCRA, Pulkit Trust, Make a Wish and Milaap. 

Some survivors retold their stories much to the encouragement of patients undergoing treatment. "I went through a lot of pain. My friends were not happy to play with me. My mother was always teary-eyed and papa stressed. But now, I can go to school and play in society park just like before," said an 11-year-old cancer survivor, recalling the hard times.

Another cancer survivor, a class 8 student, took the mike to draw attention and send out a lot of positivity and enthusiasm with his current status of a national level 10 metre Rifle Shooter. 

"It is possible to achieve very high success rates in cancer treatment if all stakeholders come together. Every child has the right to receive treatment that gives him the best chance of cure.  Today, this is feasible because of the tremendous support from government as well as non-governmental sources.  Above all, the positivity, courage and resilience that these young fighters and their families show against all odds inspires us to make it possible for them to receive the best possible treatment despite all constraints," said Dr Amita Mahajan, Senior Consultant, Paediatric Oncology and Hematology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital.

Cancer is hitting Indian children quite hard — of the total reported cases,  nearly five percent are of childhood cancer. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp