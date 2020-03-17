STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Resisting a rest: The importance of sleeping told on World Sleep Day

According to the World Sleep Society, sleep problems are estimated to affect the quality of life for an astounding 45 per cent of the world’s population.

Published: 17th March 2020 09:38 AM

Another issue is that a lot of millennials think they may be able to do away with lesser sleep i.e. 4-5 hours.

By Anoop Menon
Express News Service

Thirty years ago, a sleep-deprived individual at the helm of a 987-feet-long oil tanker rammed it into the Gulf of Alaska. It resulted in one of the biggest environmental disasters the planet has ever witnessed. This horrific incident puts the age-old adage, ‘Never sleep on the job’ into a new perspective.  It’s also one of the reasons why this World Sleep Day (March 13), the global theme revolves around the slogan: Better Sleep, Better Life, Better Planet.

According to the World Sleep Society, sleep problems are estimated to affect the quality of life for an astounding 45 per cent of the world’s population. Sleeping well also has a huge impact on our mood and temperament, as it can ensure better decision-making capacity that may affect our planet as a whole. So we sat down with Luke Coutinho, holistic lifestyle coach – integrative medicine – to gain a better understanding of the importance of catching Zs.

Luke Coutinho

For those of us who are unaware of the term ‘Circadian Rhythm’, please break down its importance.

The circadian rhythm or sleep/wake cycle is what generates feelings of wakefulness and sleepiness during the entire 24-hour cycle. Pretty much how we sleep, eat and digest, secrete certain hormones, bowel movements, detoxification — everything works according to the circadian rhythm. Messing it up can disturb every single aspect of human health. 

Functions that occur in our body during a state of deep rest – like growth, repair, regeneration, healing, recycling, detoxification, balancing – works by this clock. The very process of falling asleep happens according to our circadian rhythm when the sleep hormone called melatonin is secreted. This is why not living or acting by following our internal clock, like pulling all-nighters, can prevent regular functioning of all the vital processes. 

What are some of the biggest misconceptions about sleep?

Sleep debt is a myth. We cannot doze off for just a few hours from Monday to Friday thinking that we will oversleep during the weekend and our body will be fine with it. Humans need sleep and rest, every single night.

Another issue is that a lot of millennials think they may be able to do away with lesser sleep i.e. 4-5 hours. They always focus on quality sleep over quantity sleep. However, they must understand that it is simply because they’re young and their bodies are pumping in cortisol to keep them going. There may soon be a time when their adrenal glands get burned out – leading to extreme fatigue and lethargy. 

Is it okay to sleep while listening to a podcast or letting our favourite sitcoms play in the background, from ‘yawn to dawn’?  

Regardless of whether you’re a millennial or a senior citizen, our body functions in the same way. Everyone can continue to hear podcasts and listen to music. But, any sort of exposure to screens should be limited as it prevents and blocks the secretion of melatonin.
 

