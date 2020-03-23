STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flatten that curve, eat right while coronavirus keeps you home

“It’s summer and most look for aerated drinks, sugary juices and ice creams which are high in calories.

Eat right is themantra during coronavirus.

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Staying indoors is the mantra in this time of crisis. As many people find excess time on hand even as they find ways to beat the boredom, the easiest practice seems to be binge eating. With activities being comparatively restricted, celebrity fitness expert Wanitha Ashok cautions that we have to taper our calorie intake. “It’s summer and most look for aerated drinks, sugary juices and ice creams which are high in calories. It’s not food but weight. Once this break is over and we get to step out, people will realise that their clothes are not fitting due to mindless binging,” she warns.

Reduced water intake and eating mostly out of boredom add to the problem, says Ashok, adding that whole grain foods in moderation, lean protein, vegetables and fruits, nuts and seeds will prevent hunger pangs and cravings. “What should be in the menu is protein and vitamin C as both help build immunity,” she says. Deleting food delivery apps in the time of social distancing might work in beating the bulge, suggests celebrity nutritionist Shalini Manglani.”Keeping some roasted seeds handy is a good way to steer clear from calorie-dense food.

The crunch and munch is what most of us seek. Dry roast sunflower seeds or pumpkin seeds on a tava and save them in a glass jar,”  she says, adding that dessert, if not shared and eaten in bite-sized portions, should not be stocked at home at all. Lifestyle coach Simrun Chopra points out that in addition to personal hygiene, we need to eat right at this point in time.”Variety is the key to proper nutrition. Eating just one kind of food won’t be enough to fight off the pandemic. For instance, green leafy vegetables add antioxidants and beta carotene, which may increase the infection fighting ability of our immune system. Or nuts and seeds, which add vitamin E and good fats, are key to a healthy immune system,” she says, adding that paying attention to serving sizes is necessary.

Good for you

  • Citrus fruits for vitamin C: Since we do not store Vitamin C, include two servings of fruits or vegetables daily to constantly replenish stores.
  • Probiotics: Active cultures stimulate immune system to fight diseases. Curd, yogurt, fermented food are easy ways to add probiotics to your diet.
  • Anti-inflammatory foods: Pepper, turmeric, ginger, garlic, spices help reduce sore throat and inflammatory illness. 

Things to keep at hand

Roasted seeds
Warm water. It can be infused with lime or ginger or tea
Vegetables

Citrus or any other fruits
Curd/ yogurt/milk
Eggs

